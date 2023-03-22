Lemon Bars

The key to a good lemon bar is an intensely lemony filling.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

It’s easy to be greedy with citrus when summer fruits are a mere warm weather promise. Early spring is high season for lemons, and these bars will bring a warming ray of sunshine to your plate.

The key to a good lemon bar, in my book, is that the filling must be intensely lemony. It should pack a wallop of puckery tartness balanced by just enough sweetness without being cloying.

