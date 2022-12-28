Smoked Salmon Tartare Canapes

Salmon tartare is fresh, salty and bright with citrus.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

Party food can be healthy, too. In fact, during the festive season, it’s important to have a few recipes up our sleeves that are fancy enough to be invited to a holiday party while balancing the season’s excess.

While “tartare” generally refers to finely chopped meat (often beef) that is served raw, this recipe is all about smoked salmon, which is brined and cured in salt before being smoked at a low temperature. Its finished texture is soft, supple and smooth, which makes for a luxurious winter canape.

