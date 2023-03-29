Beef and Black Bean Chili

Beef and black bean chili stew has a comforting, deep flavor tinged with smoke and fragrant with spice.

 Lynda Balslev/Tastefood

I won’t lie: This chili takes three hours to make. Now, before you roll your eyes, just hear me out. When you make this rich and meaty black bean stew, you will be rewarded with a comforting, deeply flavored chili, tinged with smoke and fragrant with spice.

Your family will be grateful, your guests will be impressed, and any neighbors in proximity to the aromas wafting from your kitchen window will be quite envious. In fact, you might want to share a bowl with them.

