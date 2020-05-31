I’d go for the crab dip with pita wedges first, but the “blackened scallops with a balsamic reduction drizzle, served over grits” calls to me too. But who am I kidding? For me, as mouth-watering as it all looks, the food plays second-fiddle to the music. And finally, we can enjoy both again.
The Artist’s Cafe in Winterville had been open less than three months when it was forced to close its doors, like so many places. And as the great Etta James would say, “at last” it reopened for business Friday night.
And there’s no business quite like dinner-and-a-show business. It was a dream come true for owner and chief entertainer Tim Ottinger. “I’ve always dreamed of creating a place for great food and awesome local music nightly. Kind of the Las Vegas experience.”
And G-Vegas was just discovering it, starting to pack the place on weekends, when on March 15 everything changed. What were some of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 closure?
“Other than going through the most stressful time in my life …” Ottinger begins, “it was extremely hard just trying to figure out where to go for help, who to ask and how to keep my employees from walking away over the shut down.”
He explains that there still has been no loan from the SBA that was promised. But he has been trying to keep perspective. “I see the reality of the death this virus brings.” While caring about the safety of his employees and patrons, he also “has a life to protect financially.”
The reopening will come with some noticeable changes. Staff will be wearing gloves and masks, tables will be six feet apart, cleaning and sanitizing will be done nightly, and sanitizer will be available. Patrons will have the option to stay in their cars if there is a wait, and they can receive a text when their table is ready.
But some things will remain the same. “The venue is intimate, and the band rocks,” says customer and unabashed AC Band fan, Lisa Murray. “They play a mix of classic rock, blues, with a little country thrown in. And if you ask them to play Freebird, you won’t be sorry.” In addition to music, plans are afoot to include some comedy nights, murder mysteries, open mics, and private parties.
The walls are brick, decorated with photos of great musicians and instruments. The food, prepared by Chef Nick Morreale, is creole and the dress is “casual but not too casual.” Ottinger describes it as “a nice place for a night out with your wife or friends, so not many T-shirts and flips are worn here.”
Ottinger has been enjoying music for a long time. He started singing in church when he was 5 years old and was in bands throughout his 20s. After 20 years as a songwriter and music teacher, he released his first EP, “Finally.” “I’m particularly proud of ‘The American Pledge,’ a song I wrote after 9/11,” Ottinger said, and he hopes it inspires and reminds people what it means to be an American. “I’m drawn of course to worship music, but I’ll always feel at home singing classic rock and blues.”
His dream is realized every time a customer comes in and says it’s just what was needed here. “I’ve invested every dime I have in this world because I believe in my vision for this restaurant. The Artist’s Cafe is an extension of me so there’s no turning back. Music and giving young musicians a platform to showcase their talent is what I love to do. That’s what keeps me going.”
Ottinger also has a small landscaping and lawn care company that he hopes to continue to grow as an extra source of income. “Because the help promised from the government has not come, I’m also looking for investors or a partner who shares the same passion for food and music as I do. ... That may sound strange to say, but these are strange times.”
The Artist’s Cafe, across from Plant and See on Old Tar Road, will be open 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Reservations are not required, but are suggested and can be made by calling 252-933-4679. A full menu can be found at http://places.singleplatform.com/the-artists-cafe/menu