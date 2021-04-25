Radio station WSGN, Birmingham, Alabama, 1964: “This is absolutely the worst song this week. It sucks. It is a bomb.”
OK, I’m paraphrasing. If you are of a certain age, you will probably recognize that in the 1960s, nobody ever said, “That sucks” except at extreme risk. If you were a kid, you got the spanking of your life. If someone on a radio station had said that, they would have been fired immediately.
So I don’t remember the exact wording of how they introduced it. But I do remember those dreaded five words: The Bomb of the Week. WSGN introduced this feature when I was in high school. Now you could listen to the radio not only to hear the songs you love but the songs that you were invited to hate! One way or the other, you’re listening.
What more could a disk jockey ask for? When you would hear a truly horrible rock and roll song, you wouldn’t just turn the dial to another station. You would listen, analyze, evaluate, try to predict: would the song “make it” to Bomb of the Week status?
One Bomb of the Week that I especially remember is “Surfin’ Bird” by the Trashmen. The lead singer must have been a Buddhist because not even a lifetime of smoking cigarettes could make someone’s voice sound that harsh. It would require a tobacco addiction extending back through several previous incarnations to get a set of vocal cords to be that abrasive.
I could only imagine back in those days, but I pictured the lead singer as looking like Wolfman Jack because of the raspy voice. So I was rather shocked recently when I googled and found an ancient video of the song. The lead singer, Tony Andreason, was clean-shaven and wore a jacket and tie for the video. He could have been a revival preacher by appearance … except, of course, his song didn’t exactly come out of the Methodist Hymnal.
But the coolest thing about the Bomb of the Week happened one January morning in 1964. I turned on the radio as I was getting ready to go to school. And I heard the strangest song. At the end of the catchphrase, the voices jumped up what seemed like several octaves and sang a really high note, one that could usually only be hit by baying dogs under a full moon. I guess that was what made the DJ pronounce the dreaded sentence on that song: Bomb of the Week.
“Well, I don’t care what they say!” I thought to myself. “I like it.”
So I felt somewhat vindicated the following week. The song soared to the top of the charts and become the No. 1 song in the U.S. and stayed there for seven weeks. You youngsters have perhaps heard of this song or at least the group that sang it, the Beatles.
The song was “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”
Whenever I tell a really stupid joke, if anyone laughs, inevitably someone else will say, “Please, don’t encourage him.” But it’s too late. I have already been emboldened.
At an early age, I learned, you can be Bomb of the Week one day and No. 1 hit in the country the next. I give credit to encouragement from the Fab Four for every ridiculous thing I have ever tried in writing, music, or human relationships in general.
So when it comes to experimenting with creativity, I say go for it! Take chances. Risk being laughed at. Be brave, be strong, because ... all your fears are just the bomb of the weak. Don’t let them blow up your hopes.