My fiancé and I recently talked about how we are glad we still have our child-like hearts. We were gushing over how a video game character — Sora — was the last to appear for the new Smash Bros. series.
Sora is from a game called “Kingdom Hearts.” My fiancé actually introduced me to it, and I became so in love with the storyline.
In the game, Sora is a 14-year-old boy who is separated from his two friends, Riku and Kairi, when their home is consumed by darkness from the organization 13 (they are the bad guys). From there, it is an adventure of nostalgia, since the game incorporates Disney characters.
When I first played the game it was more pixelated than what I was comfortable with — but I didn’t care. It took me back to when I would play Pokemon Snap on my Nintendo 64 for hours.
In total, I put 72 hours into Kingdom Hearts and ended on level 84. Right now I am playing the second game in the series, and I am still in the process of finishing it.
The whole purpose of me telling you this is to underline the fact that I haven’t grown out of this phase of being a child. On the contrary, I am a child inside but now I can buy the things my parents couldn’t afford when I was little.
Don’t get me wrong — I had my fair share of the Nintendo hand-helds, like the Gameboy advance, Gameboy SP and Gameboy DS. When my brothers would upgrade PlayStations, they would give me their old consoles.
I have a PlayStation 3, where I played Kingdom Hearts, and I have purchased a Nintendo Switch Lite hand-held console. I am having the time of my life playing the new Pokemon Snap and the Spyro trilogy, and I completed all three games on 100 percent.
I also have a whole shelf of animated character collectables, from Digmon to Sailor Moon, and my current favorite anime, Demon Slayer. Of course I cannot leave out my album collection of BTS and Monsta X.
This summer I got to live my childhood dreams and go to a Comic Con convention in Raleigh. While my inner 14-year-old Franki was jumping up and down with joy, I was jumping from my car seat to explore.
A whole group traveled to Raleigh — me, my fiancé, my best friend, her husband and her husband’s brother. We were geeking out of all the cool stuff we were seeing. We could have bought the whole venue if we wanted to.
The comic book and anime community has grown so much, it makes me happy there are big events being held nearby. If I would have gone when I was younger, I wouldn’t have been able to buy the stuff I wanted or even remembered what I went through.
My fiancé and I were taking photos with wrestlers, including Mark Henry, Leva Bates and Kris Statlander. I got to buy posters, pins and enjoy the side events that Galaxycon had in store.
The part I loved the most about the convention was seeing all the cosplayers doing their thing. I have always wanted to cosplay as Sailor Mercury since she is my favorite in the Sailor Moon series. My goal is to cosplay for next year’s event and hope for the best.
The person who loved this event the most was my fiancé, who was taking photos with all the cosplayers. My favorite photo was him and someone dressed as Batman.
The little things like that make me want to keep my child-like heart. The most awesome thing is I have a partner and friends who also enjoy these things without any judgement.