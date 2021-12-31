I stood before the dazzling array of stars in wonder. As in “I wonder if I can keep up with my friends.” The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center was having a promotional event. Every time you come to the gym, you get a star to put by your name on the bulletin board. If you get 24 stars between Thanksgiving and Christmas, you win a T-shirt.
“Will there be any stars in my crown?” I can hear the Cox family singing the old gospel song about heavenly headwear. I guess that’s more metaphorical than literal. Still, it amazes me how much difference can be made by some paper stars with glue on the back.
There’s something about having a goal to work toward and a concrete way to express it, however simple. When we were kids in elementary school, the teacher would sometimes reward us for our written work with a gold star at the top of the page. Perhaps we haven’t changed so much since when we were kids.
So as soon as I managed to get the tiny star unstuck from my finger and onto the bulletin board, I started scanning the board. All my gym friends are younger than me (along with most of the people on the planet) so I don’t worry too much if they get a star or two ahead of me. But I don’t want to get too much behind. Everyone already tells me as I walk away that I have too much behind.
But, believe it or not, accumulating stars can be very addictive. Last year, after I got my 24th star, completing the number needed for a free T-shirt, I crashed. Massive depression set in. After a few trips to the gym, I happened to mention it to the staff person behind the front desk. “I sure do miss getting my star,” I said, wistfully.
Well, “wistfully” is something I do very well, often moving others to acts of compassion. Because the woman at the desk said, “We can’t have that! Here you go!” And she slapped a red star on the brim of my baseball cap. And that certainly lifted my spirits!
But … this year she was no longer working at the gym. So after I got my 24th star, once again I slumped into depression. And I was afraid to ask for another star to place on my cap. What if the staff person working the desk was like the soup Nazi on Seinfeld? “No star for you! Come back in one year!” I wouldn’t be able to endure the humiliation.
So I sauntered up to the desk and said, “Let me put a star by my name … Oh! ... Well, what do you know, I didn’t realize I already have enough!” And I put the box of stars back on the desk.
But of course, I palmed one of them.
When no one was looking, I put it on the brim of my cap. I already had a red star, so I added a green star. It looked very Christmasy in an understated way. So now when I think, “Will there be any stars on the bulletin board … at the gym … next to my name?” I can also sing with the Cox family “Will there be any stars in my crown?”
Because a baseball cap is the crown of your garden variety Southern boy.