“Would you wait here, please. An usher will seat you.” The voice behind the face mask was polite but firm.
Silly me, I had almost just walked right into the church instead of waiting in the vestibule for an escort to guide me on my journey. I wondered why they were doing it this way. Only at a wedding would I have expected such an exact standard for waltzing into a house of worship.
I looked down and saw the answer. There it was beneath my feet, the little circle reminding me to be socially distant even when I’m trying to be emotionally available. “Air hug!” with empty arms open wide has become a regular part of my conversational skills. This was the first time for me to visit this particular church since the quarantine began (and then stumbled back and forth among varying degrees of quarantine-ness.)
I didn’t have long to wait for an usher. “Hello, how are you today!” A very friendly woman, also properly masked, walked up and gestured “come with me please” with a welcoming sweep of the hand. She obviously understood that you need to be very nice to people when you’re instructing them concerning their behavior. When I was a kid, I had an uncle who was so ornery that, if you just said, “Have a nice day!” he would bark back at any well-wisher “You can’t tell me what to do!” Maybe she sensed in me that same potential for grumpy old manhood.
“Where would you like to sit?” Again, with the “Would you like a slice of chocolate cake?” tone of voice, which was actually rather inviting.
“Near the front.” A decision I would later regret. I do like to sit where the tsunami-like sound waves from the praise band will buffet my person as if I were body-surfing. But when the music is over, I like to sneak out and skip the sermon so I can move on to another church and listen to the music there. So, I should have been thinking of my exit strategy.
I was early, so I had time to view the messages that came up on the screen while recorded praise music prepped our hearts and minds for the good stuff to be played in person. Some were useful: “If you need to go to the restroom, exit to your left.” Some were informative: “Remember, six feet equals three seats.”
And one was a little scary, for me, anyway: “Wait for an usher to dismiss your row before you leave.” So if I try to escape early, will some big burly ushers that look like defensive linemen gang-tackle me (but with face masks in place, of course) and reprimand me: Your row hasn’t been dismissed yet!
No, wait, you can’t do that from a distance of 6 feet. But do ushers cultivate withering dirty looks of reprimand the way my teachers did in elementary school? Perhaps. At least I was probably safe from physical harm.
The music began and it was overwhelming and wonderful. The bass battered my base desires, the drums wasted my unworthy wishes, the worship leaders exuded energy and exaltation ... and before I knew it, it was over. The band stood down and I began to sneak down the aisle to the door.
“Can I help you?” An usher had come unsolicited to my aid.
For a moment my brain froze; I couldn’t very well say, “Oh, I’m just sneaking off to another church to see if I like the music there any better.” So I seized the universally accepted excuse: “I have to go to the bathroom.”
“This way, please.” She escorted me to the proper exit, then walked me through it. “You can return through the main lobby.”
“Thank you.” I ducked into the men’s room to make it look good and waited for a moment until the coast was clear. Then I bolted for the exit that was nearest my vehicle.
I have visited five different churches since public worship has begun again in pandemic America. But no other church that I have seen has carried out the spirit and the letter of public health and safety as well as this one has. I found myself thinking, half singing even as I drove away ...
“Nearer my God to Thee ... but keep everyone else away from me!”