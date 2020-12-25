Rather than preparing for a joyous Christmastide, believers have made tough decisions about how to celebrate during a season some call COVID-tide.
What about that beloved Christmas cantata or children’s pageant? Government regulations about singing vary nationwide.
All those parties and dinners on the December calendar? Church officials shut them down — or, perhaps, looked the other way.
The most emotional question: What about Christmas Eve, with glowing sanctuaries full of families gathered from near and afar, dressed in festive holiday attire? In most churches, some members were allowed inside, while others stayed home holding candles while facing computer screens.
Nevertheless, about 50% of American adults who typically go to church at Christmas hoped to do so this year, according to a study by LifeWay Research in Nashville. In fact, another 15% of participants in the online survey said they were more likely to attend a service this year. However, 35% of typical churchgoers said they’re more likely to stay home.
“About 50% of America (is) saying, ‘We’re going to do what we’re going to do,’” said Tim McConnell, LifeWay’s executive director.
The survey results seem deceptively ordinary, but tensions emerge in key details. The survey focused on believers and the unchurched, but included an oversample of self-identified evangelical Protestants.
“It’s easy to look at these numbers and see that half the people say they will be having Christmas as usual. Then there’s another group of people who say they plan to do even more,” he said. “Then you look at the bigger picture, and there’s that other third that’s missing. That’s probably the large group of Americans who are older and at higher risk. ...
“That’s some important people in our families and churches — like grandparents. That’s some important people who are not going to be having a normal Christmas, whatever ‘normal’ means right now.”
Here are some additional details from the survey, which was conducted in September:
- In America as a whole, 93% of adults will celebrate Christmas in one form or other — a percentage that has changed little in LifeWay surveys for a decade. Catholics (98%) and Protestants (95%) are most likely to do so. However, 81% of believers in other faiths said they would celebrate the holiday in some way.
- Women are, as a rule, more active in religious life than men. Thus, the survey found that 94% of women said they planned to celebrate the holiday, as opposed to 91% of men.
- In light of travel restrictions and other risks, 35% of those surveyed said they expect to spend less time with family this Christmas. Nearly half (47%) indicted that their plans remain the same. Once again, older Americans expected to spend less time with family this year.
McConnell noted that different groups of Americans — in churches and otherwise — tend to “check off the Christmas box” on their calendars in different ways.
In some regions, it may be possible to move some services and musical events outdoors. Others will focus on finding new ways to connect with people at home.
“Many churches have been especially innovative during this crisis,” said McConnell. “I think we’ll see more of that this Christmas ... even though many churches don’t have a reputation for being innovative when it comes to technology.”