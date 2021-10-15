We all followed the headlines: “The Great Escape” proclaimed the Canberry Times. “All Wild Boars Saved” said the Bangkok Post. “Hooyah! Mission Accomplished” blared The Nation. CNN reported “They’re All Out.”
The media was abuzz about the heroic rescue of 12 young boys and their soccer coach from a cave in Thailand.
In June and July 2018, a junior association soccer team known as the Moo Pa (Wild Boars) was rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand. It was front page news around the world.
The 12 members of the team, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach entered the cave after a football practice session. Heavy rainfall flooded the cave system, blocking their way out.
Known as the “Great Cave of the Sleeping Lady,” Tham Luang Nang Non is a karstic cave system in the Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park near the village of Pong Pha in northern Thailand.
Expert divers from around the world — British, American, Australian, Danish, Chinese and Thai — rallied to save them.
British diver John Volanthen found the team huddled on a muddy slope nearly two miles inside the dark, flooded cave.
The boys and their coach had been trapped for more than 13 days before being rescued.
It has been described as a textbook rescue operation. Divers managed to carry, pull, and swim the 12 young footballers and their coach along more than two miles of a narrow flooded tunnel while billions of people around the world watched.
The plan was to ferry the boys out accompanied by two expert divers and escorted by a daisy chain of support workers. But even the divers involved in the operation were unsure the plan could work.
“At the end, after we managed to get everyone out, we were just sitting there shaking our heads,” said Claus Rasmussen, a Danish diver who helped to execute the rescue. “We have no idea how this worked or why, but it did.”
Now National Geographic Documentary Films and Greenwich Entertainment have released “The Rescue,” a suspenseful recounting of this perilous operation.
National Geographic tapped Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin to direct this documentary. They are the husband and wife team who won a Best Documentary Film Oscar for “Free Solo” in 2019.
Getting this film made wasn’t easy. Netflix already had acquired rights to the experiences of the soccer team, preventing the boys from telling their story in this film. However, National Geographic able to secure the rights to the divers story.
Piecing together never-before-seen material and exclusive interviews, the film shines a light on the high-risk world of cave diving … while focusing on the “compassion of the rescuers, and the shared humanity of the international community that united to save the boys.”
One moviegoer advises, “Bring Kleenex! An amazing story of perseverance and triumph, it hit me on a level I didn’t expect — after all the ugliness we’ve seen in the world with COVID, it restored my faith in humanity. Just go see it.”
Even though we know the outcome, another moviegoer called it an “amazing edge-of-your-seat movie.”
Described as “an arresting truth-is-stranger-than-fiction story,” it was a triumph at Telluride and Toronto film festivals. It won the People’s Choice Award at Toronto.
Watching “The Rescue” up close on the movie screen, you realize the newspaper headlines and television coverage only captured part of this human drama. Minutes after the last person got out of the cave, the system collapsed, flooding the third chamber and making rescue impossible.