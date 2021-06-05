There was this one golden moment that lingered for a few months. And then it was gone. Whenever I remember it, I can hear the voices of children singing the old praise song: “Your love never fails and never gives up, it never runs out on me.”
A couple of friends and I just stumbled into it. We were rehearsing some music in a church gym. And we were playing easy, standard praise songs. They echoed across the empty gym.
And suddenly, the gym wasn’t empty. We had forgotten that the church has a preschool program. And sometimes when the kids are restless, the teachers bring them out to the gym to stretch their legs and let off a little steam.
So we were playing and they started gathering around. And they knew a lot of the songs that we knew, so they started singing with us.
The teachers were thrilled in an exhausted kind of way to have a new activity for the kids. After all, they were incarcerated with them all day long. One thing led to another, and before I knew it, we had a standing engagement to come on Thursday mornings at 10 to do music with the kids.
And a parade. We would sing “When the Saints Go Marching In” and the kids would march around the borders of the basketball court singing and demonstrating that they really did “want to be in that number.” I had gone to a thrift store and had bought a big bunch of colorful bandanas, about 50, I think, and we handed them out. The kids waved them around as they paraded in a healthy display of aerobic holiness. And they grudgingly returned them at the end of the parade, the boys being especially reluctant to give up the two camo bandanas. All that activity seemed to wear them down enough that we could have them all sit and sing a good long while. The time would fly by.
So every week we marched and we sang and we marched and we sang. And I was amazed that anything so simple could work so well.
Until it didn’t work anymore.
It was as if someone had flipped the switch on a light, let it burn for a while, and then suddenly flipped it back off. One day we came and we did what we had always done, what had always worked, sing and march and sing. But the kids were somehow restless, inattentive, unengaged. They sleepwalked through the routine, whining, poking each other, asking when are we going to be done.
I was suddenly drained. It takes energy to do music. I hadn’t realized how much of that energy comes from the people doing the singing. When they get tired of it, when you don’t get that adrenaline shot from their voices, their marching feet, their ecstatic hearts … well, it’s like trying to run in waist-deep molasses with chains on your ankles and gale-force winds in your face.
I got through the session somehow. We slugged it out another week or two. But then I told the coordinator of the program that we couldn’t do it anymore. “They’ve gotten bored with us,” I said. She reluctantly accepted.
So that was the last parade.
I knew this wasn’t going to go on forever, and I wondered sometimes how it would end. But it still felt like getting dumped. Not by the love of your life, but by someone who is clearly out of your league. Without realizing it, a bunch of kids, the future of our community, had collectively said to us the classic break-up line: “It’s not you, it’s me …”
“I could just eat you up!” people sometimes will say to a small child sitting on the lap, so delicious, so sweet.
But when it comes to edibles, the golden moment is like a peanut butter and bandana sandwich. You try to cling to it, you try to control it. But you discover that there’s a piece of cloth in it that you can’t chew up. I had been eating all those textile-free sandwiches that will sometimes appear briefly, but I had forgotten the prayer:
“Give us this day our daily bread.”
Not “free sandwiches for the rest of our lives!”
So the golden moment fed us for a while through these children with their energy, their spirit, their love. And then disappeared, as indigestible as a scarf.
But I believe it will happen again. And again. And whenever a golden moment is needed. You can’t control it, you can’t make it happen. But you can be open to it. You can cultivate an attitude that looks for all of the positive things in life and is ready for each of them to bloom in their own time.
And when it comes again, the golden moment hangs in the air with the lightness of the voices of children singing the old praise song: “Your love never fails and never gives up, it never runs out on me.”