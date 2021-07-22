This week, you are about to go on a journey of realization. You have to understand that reality is not always what it seems.
Every human being on Earth is part spirit and part natural. There is a natural realm on Earth and also a spiritual realm.
Everyone on Earth understands the natural realm but few understand the spiritual realm. Why? Because very few people preach about it. A lot of people, even in the church, don’t even believe in it.
Satan’s kingdom is in the air, in the second heaven, and there are millions of demons up there with him. A lot of them are seducing spirits. They are ordered by Satan to go down and seduce the people of the Earth, especially Christians.
When the church was on fire for God, the devil had his work cut out for him. Since the church has gotten cold, it has become a walk in the park.
Satan is a spirit, and all believers must fight him in the spirit. How do we fight him? With the power of God! The Bible declares: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Ephesians is 6: 10 -12
Make no mistake — wherever you are or wherever you go Satan is attacking from all points, even after someone gives their life to the Lord. “When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest; and finding none, he saith, I will return unto my house (The saved person’s body) whence I came out. And when he cometh, he findeth it swept and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh to him seven other spirits more wicked then himself, and they enter in, and dwell there; and the last state of that man is worse than the first.” Luke 11:24-26.
That is why when a saved person backslides they are seven times worse than they were before they got saved, often doing and saying things that they never thought they would.
It will take somebody with a lot of power, who has been doing a lot of fasting and praying in their life, to help them. “And one of the multitude answered and said, Master I have brought unto thee my son, which hath a dumb spirit; And wheresoever he taketh him, he teareth him; and he foameth, and gnasheth with his teeth, and pineth away; and I spake to thy disciples that they should cast him out; and they could not.” Mark 9:17-18 .
“And when he was come into the house, his disciples asked him privately, Why could not we cast him out? And he said unto them, this kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.” Mark 9: 28 -29.
To be continued. God bless!