This is latest installment in an ongoing series about local musicians.
Charlie Daniels went down to Georgia by way of Scandinavia and lingered in the devil’s playground. That was my first impression when I listened to the title track from Æther Realm’s album, “Redneck Vikings from Hell,” released in the midst of a pandemic.
Admittedly, I was wayfaring in a strange land of Scandinavian metal. But even I could recognize the musicianship and was charmed by the distinctive twang of a banjo swimming in a turbulent sea of sound among its fiercer brethren, the electric guitars, drums, et al. Still, if I had stopped with that initial assessment of the Greenville natives’ music, I would have done an injustice to a band that has been refining its metal in the furnace of life experience for a decade.
Their appearance and sound intimidate — until I learn that one of them graduated from D. H. Conley High School, another from Oakwood, and one studied classical guitar at ECU. Suddenly these solemn, black leathered, European-looking musicians are long-haired country boys from Pitt County. But even if they began like the splash of a pebble in the Tar River, their reputation has created a ripple effect expanding their following to oceans of fans, even across the pond.
One of their songs, The Sun, the Moon, the Star — all 19 minutes of it — garnered over a million views on Youtube.
Living in Asheville now, they don’t mind if their Greenville roots start showing. “I was born and raised in Greenville,” Heinrich Arnold, who plays guitar and provides backing vocals explains. “I went to Greenville Montessori and then was part of the first graduating class at The Oakwood School.”
Heinrich started his college education at ECU, eventually deciding to put his computer science degree on hold to pursue his music. He worked at Starbucks on Greenville Boulevard and attended youth group at Covenant.
Bass player and lead vocalist, Vincent “Jake” Jones moved to Greenville when he was 6. He attended Wintergreen, A.G. Cox, D.H. Conley and Pitt Community College. Jake also talks about his time playing with the St James UMC contemporary worship band. “I credit Alan Gill, the old band leader, with whipping me into shape. My playing style today still pulls from knowledge I gained there.”
Donny Burbage, who plays guitar and provides backing vocals, moved to Greenville in 2010 when he was 23 and worked at Buffalo Wild Wings, The Turnage Theater, Crossbones Bar and Grill, and PC Sound. “I transferred into ECU for music theory/composition and studied jazz and classical guitar with Scott Sawyer and Dr. Elliott Frank, respectively.”
Drummer Tyler Gresham lived in and around Greenville from the time he was about 6. “In 2010 I went to undergrad at ECU for Graphic Design,” he said. “After I graduated in 2014, I took a design job in Raleigh, and have been there ever since.”
The band’s Facebook page conspicuously and perhaps jokingly declares they are not from Finland. “We play a genre of music that is far less common on our side of the Atlantic,” Jake said. “Many of the bands that inspired us all hail from the proverbial ‘Frozen North’ of Finland. Early on in our career as a band, we tried to channel that same feeling. We painted ourselves as these fur-clad viking warriors because that was our upbringing into metal. It wasn’t until later on that we became a bit more comfortable actually being ourselves.”
When asked how they describe their music to someone unfamiliar with the genre, Jake explains “It sounds like Metallica playing the Pirates of the Caribbean soundtrack.”
The band has released 3 LPs but made their Napalm Records debut in May, 2020 with “Redneck Vikings from Hell,” a title that highlights their unique mashup of southern heritage and European metal style of music.
“I think it’s a funny way to juxtapose two genres that may not necessarily seem like they meld together, but they’re both steeped in folk music,” Donny explains. “To me, all music is Folk music; I ain’t ever heard a horse make a song.”
The band started 10 years ago, playing their first shows at Backdoor Skatepark and The Tipsy Teapots, venues locals will surely recognize.
“I’d say that those years of collaborating have played a big part in how we approach songwriting,” Heinrich said. “We’re all good friends and very comfortable working both independently and as a team, so we’ve got our workflow streamlined to a point where it’s pretty easy for us to all sprinkle in our own musical flavors to the songs.”
In 2020, Æther Realm has faced the challenge of waiting out a pandemic while all their shows were cancelled. They’ve kept their day jobs and strive to keep fans engaged with giveaways and videos, and working on putting on a living room live show.
But Æther Realm learned while still in Greenville that the music business wasn’t for the faint hearted. Jake said he worked on his folk metal epic — while washing dishes at Cypress Glen.