It has come to my attention that my generation is really searching for categories where we fit best. Some are using their individual star sign and their big three: moon, rising and sun signs.
I grew up with Walter Mercado, so that approach isn’t foreign to me. If you look him up, Mercado was a popular astrologer in the Hispanic community. My parents would shush us to find out what he would say about their sign for the week.
It is interesting, but I try not to let a star sign define me as a person. One thing that really makes more sense, to me at least, is the Myers-Briggs personality test.
I first found out about it when my cousin informed me what it was. This was back in 2015.
When I finished taking the test I got INFJ-A, which means: Introverted, intuitive, feeling and judging advocate personality. According to the website, my type of personality is rare.
I recently retook the test; once again I am INFJ-A. I realize many — even those screening job applicants — use tests like this to see if a candidate is worth hiring or being around.
I asked my best friend and my fiancé what personality they got after taking the test; both are INFJs. I connected the puzzle pieces together and it made sense.
I had always described myself as an introvert. I am a homebody. I do spend time with people, but after one outing it takes me a week to go back to normal because I am drained.
Extroverts get energy by being around people; introverts love their own company and that is how they charge. I was always self-conscious about being like this.
I felt that I pushed people away, so I was constantly beating myself up that I was a bad person for saying no. Not anymore.
My family on the other hand are all extroverts, so you can imagine living with them was interesting. When the pandemic hit, I was OK being at home and catching up on whatever I needed to do.
It was kind of entertaining to see my family fidgeting to see what they could do to keep themselves busy. See, this is where my judgmental part comes out.
According to the website, I may be reserved but I try to communicate in a way that is warm and sensitive to others. I felt their pain, so what I started to do for my family was give them ideas for outside activities.
There is one part of the website that lists career paths. Since INFJ-As are strong communicators, we gravitate toward careers in writing — authoring many popular books, blogs, stories and screenplays — as well as music, photography, design and art.
Seems I chose the right path prior to knowing all this. I would say my biggest strength is design. Writing is something I do on the side since my mind runs with ideas constantly.
I want to work more on writing; this is the reason for writing this column. I really enjoy the fact that my personality trait is so rare but our qualities are so nice and humble.
The website categorizes us as leaders — how convenient. Would I say yes, I am a leader, at times.
I just try to be the best version of myself that I was yesterday.