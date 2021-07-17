“What do you mean, you haven’t looked at it yet? I sent it to you over an hour ago!”
I was rather shocked. I explained, “I haven’t been home yet.”
“So?”
“So I have to be at home to turn on my computer to check my email.”
I thought I was explaining the obvious. Until he said, “You don’t have email on your cell?”
“No …” My flip phone cringed in my pocket as if it thought someone was about to bring down a rain of savage blows for being technologically impaired.
But not to worry. His expression changed from mild irritation to “Bless his heart, he can’t help it.” He was a reasonably nice guy and so he flashed his most sympathetic smile. “I’m so sorry; I had no idea.”
Words you say to someone when you hear they only have four hours and 37 minutes to live.
My flip phone was still hiding in my pocket, invisible to his eyes. But still, I put my hand over it as if to further conceal it. I felt like I had gotten it second-hand from Fred Flintstone. Maybe I had traded him a family pack of T-Rex T-bone Steaks for it.
My friend and I played on the praise team band and it was Sunday morning. I had told him before the early service that I was in the market for a new guitar. His face lit up with excitement when I told him: “Hey, I know some great websites where you can find something really cool! I’ll email them to you.”
I thanked him, thinking I would investigate his suggestions sometime later in the day. Or maybe the next day; Sundays are pretty busy. I had no idea that in his world, this would be an unbearably slow pace for a conversation. Or that he would expect a glowing response to his suggestions by the time we regathered for the 11 a.m. service.
I’ve never known anyone living on, say, one of the moons of Saturn. The commute to work would certainly be a killer. But if I just wanted to have a conversation … it would take at least 80 minutes for a radio signal to get there. And another 80 for the answer to come back. So any exchange in this conversation would have gaps in it of at least 160 minutes even if we responded immediately.
So I wondered if communicating with me seemed that slow to him: “Hi, how are you?” (I think I’ll take a nap while I wait for the answer.)
In 1962 Robert Goulet recorded a song called “Two Different Worlds.” It was about two lovers struggling with the differences in their lives. But I think it can apply to all of us. Sometimes it feels like we all live individually on a bazillion different planets orbiting the same star. Or maybe different stars. Or even different stars in different galaxies. Or different galaxies in parallel universes. And it’s so complicated that no one can understand anybody anywhere anymore.
Any suggestions?