Q My 88-year-old mother has traded cola soft drinks for the flavor mixes marketed for adding to a bottle of water. She has struggled with hypertension most of her adult life. What if any, effects of these mixes on her condition? WJ, Greenville
A You didn’t mention why your mom stopped drinking cola or started using flavor mixes for water. Her actions do show that people, regardless of age, can make healthier food and drink choices. It’s OK to enjoy a soda every now and then. But I can’t think of a good reason a person, regardless of age, would regularly drink soda, especially if it is sweetened with any kind of sugar.
Some health authorities like the American Heart Association recommend that we take in fewer than 10 percent of our calories from added sugar. When I do the calculation based on typical intake of women and children, that would mean drinking no more than eight ounces of a sugary drink a week. The science is quite clear that consuming more than 25 percent of calories in added sugar increases risks for overweight and obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity related cancers and cavities.
For men that means no more than 9 teaspoons or 36 grams or 150 calories per day, and for women and children that’s 6 teaspoons, or 24 grams or 100 calories. Added sugar is now listed on the Nutrition Facts Label so you can figure out how much you are getting.
For years, our pediatricians have given the following quick advice to their patients: “5-3-2-1-Almost None.” Eat five or more servings of fruits and vegetables daily; Eat three structured meals daily — eat breakfast, less fast food and more food prepared at home. Watch two hours or less of TV or video games daily; Get one hour or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. And Limit sugar sweetened drinks to almost none. Some pediatricians say none. This is good advice for almost everyone, not just kids.
Registered dietitian nutritionists have been recommending water over sugar sweetened beverages for years especially for their patients struggling with weight or diabetes. Realizing that many people either don’t like the taste of water or just enjoy some flavors, the dietitians do recommend patients use Crystal Light (or a store brand of a powder) if they need to avoid the calories of sodas, and/or need to drink more water but don’t like the flavor.
It appears to me that the sugar-free powder mixes are still sugar free and sodium free. But you would want to read the ingredient label of a package you try. Some of my patients enjoy using True Lemon lemonade packets. It is sweetened mostly with stevia and a smidge of sugar. It adds only 10 calories to 16 ounces of water. You can dilute it with more water if it is too sweet for your taste.
Depending on your mom's weight and activity level, she will want to drink between half an ounce and an ounce of water for each pound she weighs. For example, if she is 100 pounds, that would be 50-100 ounces of water a day. Some of my older patients fill up a pitcher in the morning and know they need to drink all of it by the end of the day.
If you surf the web, you might find “warnings” about using artificial sweeteners. If you want to read more about low-calorie sweeteners, here is a link to a good article: https://foodinsight.org/facts-about-low-calorie-sweeteners-2.
It is my view that the number of alternative sweeteners in these flavor packets is too little to cause a problem for most adults and children — unless their doctor told them to avoid artificial flavorings and sweeteners. In addition to powders there are drops that can be added to water to enhance the taste.
Your mom would want to avoid anything that said it was a “hydration” drink or an “electrolyte” drink (unless her doctor suggests it). Those are high in sodium and sometimes high in sugar. Some people use those drinks if they have had diarrhea or gotten overheated and need to hydrate quickly.