Water: it shows us the great irony of the word “value.” Heavy water that is used in nuclear reactors is valuable because it can be worth over $380 for 100 milliliters. A gallon of drinking water is a great value when you can get it at a superstore for 60 cents. Value can mean it’s expensive, can mean it’s cheap.
I thought about that as I poured water sparingly to rinse off my soapy hands. I was washing up with a bottle because the spigot was dry. The water pump for our well had given up the ghost after just five years. If we had done a funeral, the eulogist would surely have said, “He died so young, he had his whole life ahead of him …”
And I would have thrown in the traditional “he will be terribly missed” because I sure missed him as I was hauling water from the grocery store.
After you’ve carried a bunch of bulky containers made of thin plastic out of the store, across the pavement, into the car, across the yard (poor folks, no cement driveway), up the back steps and into the kitchen, suddenly remembering the arthritis meds you forgot to take — after all that, you think, “I don’t want to do that again any time soon.” And you treat the water you once took for granted as a precious commodity. Because it is.
I live in one of the black holes of Pitt County: people all around us have city water, but there is a narrow corridor of houses that the county missed. On our quiet little country road, we still rely on wells. So when the choir sings “It is well with my soul,” I think of the water extraction mechanism in my yard. Without it I would probably be a heathen or an atheist, because I wouldn’t be able to take a shower on Sunday morning and, therefore, I would not be able to attend church.
And what would it be like if I had to take a shower by having people pour gallon jugs of water over my head continuously? Half of the water would wind up on the floor because I’m a very modest person and would demand that the bath staff wear blindfolds. But even if they doused me with deadly accuracy, a shower would still seem like a ridiculously decadent luxury.
So what did I do to deserve this? I’m certainly not a bath snob, like the ancient Romans. They often looked on other peoples as unwashed barbarians. But it might be that the Romans’ ability to build aqueducts gave them an unfair advantage. They could bring in water from far away to keep the bathhouses afloat and their citizens awash in liquid bliss. But with our pump gone to the next world, we could not even bring up the water from the aquifer beneath our feet.
Fortunately, our neighbors pitched in. Sure, you can come over and take a shower. Got dirty dishes? Bring ‘em with and wash them too. (They were mostly coffee cups and stirring spoons.) Go ahead and hook your garden hose up to our spigot and stretch it over to your house. You can fill some buckets and then fill the tanks of your toilets.
So our family and friends made it much easier to bear the almost 36 hours we endured without running water. (I can imagine someone in Flint, Michigan, saying “You think that is suffering? We haven’t had drinkable water since 2014!”)
Who would have thought that the negative experience of a pump dying and leaving us literally high and dry could become the positive experience of found community?
I mean … water the odds?