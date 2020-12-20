Last week this section ran a story about songwriter Mike Hamer. Here is another story about an incident at his house maybe 15 years ago.
“Oh, baby, yeah, baby, why’d you leave me?”
I liked her; you could tell she had passion. But she was drowning. As she sang to Mike and me before the workshop began, her eyes darted around the restless room like grease jumping in a hot skillet. “Oh baby … yeah baby…”
This was at Mike Hamer’s house; he was the host and instigator of the songwriters’ group. Like a favorite coat tossed casually aside, we were spread out across a sofa, a couple of lazy boys, and some kitchen chairs. I say “songwriters group,” but by that I mean people who attempt to write songs. I don’t think there was an early Lennon looking for McCartney among us. Sometimes we were pretty awful. I guess we did it mostly for fun.
But she wasn’t having fun. As she looked around the room, she must have noticed that everybody else had an instrument, usually a guitar. We didn’t just sing music of varying quality, we sang it with a hopefully adequate chordal accompaniment. And we weren’t always the greatest singers, but we could beat on the guitar strings loud enough that you couldn’t hear our voices, so God provided.
But she didn’t have an instrument. So if she presented her song, she would have to sing a cappella. Well. I sing and play guitar kind of, and I can tell you, my instrument is my security blanket. If I didn’t have it to hide behind, I would surely collapse into a puddle of mute anxiety. So I did not envy her.
Perhaps she also noticed that many of us had typewritten lyrics that we passed around boldly (but as our eyes pleaded, “Go easy on me.”). She looked down at her lyrics scribbled on notebook paper and sighed. If she presented, it would be short because it was only eight lines or so. And there’s nothing wrong with that; it was a workshop. You could certainly bring the beginning of a song and ask for input. But each of us usually brought a finished first draft.
She was the only woman in the room, but Mike was a very welcoming person, especially to newcomers. And the rest of us followed suit and said hello, glad you’re here, and all that. I guess I should mention, she was also the only African American present, so that might have made her feel awkward. But I was pretty sure that most of her discomfort came from elsewhere.
That’s because I had played football when I was a sophomore in high school and I remember the first day of practice. I was the only player on the field who had never played organized team sports before. So I got knocked around pretty bad, but that wasn’t the worst part. What crushed my 16-year-old spirit was feeling stupid. Not having the faintest idea what I was doing. Seeing disaster unfold with every play and just ducking my head down and taking the beating. It was as if a skywriting plane had scrawled across the air above the school, “YOU’RE AN IDIOT, ESTES!”
So I wondered if she had a similar feeling of frustration, of not knowing what to expect, of having the fewest tools, of not knowing how to prepare, of being up to your neck in the swamp.
“Oh, baby, yeah, baby, why’d you leave me?” Perhaps not the most articulate start for a song, but still, it was a start. In retrospect, I wish that we had somehow figured out a way to work with her, to help anyone else, for that matter, who are just beginning. Mike would have been good at that, but he also had the job of riding herd over all of us. And anyway, the group had been meeting for months and we had settled into our ways. Every guy was eager to sing his song then cajole everyone into saying how wonderful it was. Not even a welcoming soul like Mike could swim against that relentless tide. None of us were unfriendly, but we all were pretty self-focused.
So, as we began the musical carnage, she slipped out the door. I never saw her again.
Well, I was like the other guys, I was eager to do my thing, sing my song, and dare anybody to not like it. But while I was mostly focused on the trio of egotism — me, myself and I — some small part of me followed the young lady out the door and begged her to come back. She had great depth of feeling, you could sense it; she just didn’t know what to do with it or how to cultivate it.
There are a lot of people in the world who don’t have enough food, and everybody knows it, and some people try to do something about it. So there are many hunger relief organizations in our culture.
Many people also are hungry to express their passion. But who knows how to build a soup kitchen for the soul? Or a homeless shelter for the heart? Or poverty relief for the psyche? Certainly not me.
But if I could, I would.