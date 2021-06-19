Many couples still get married in church, where they sing “I’ll Fly Away” (which is how we got the slang term “walk down the I’ll”). But even though some wedding traditions remain, much of the terminology has evolved. Do I understand what people are saying when they talk about tying the knot? Not! I have recently discovered that much of the traditional language about weddings has changed. For example:
Wedding cake is a traditional nuptial dessert that the bride and groom smear on each other’s faces to get adorably comical photos for the wedding album. But it can also refer to the cake of soap that one of the groomsmen presents to the groom. “Use this,” he tells the not yet initiated husband-to-be, “You’re not just hanging around guys that don’t care anymore. Women actually expect some degree of reasonable hygiene beyond “But I just took a bath last month!”
During a long engagement, “wedding cake” can also refer to the symbolic soap unit that the father of the bride-to-be gives to her future-but-not-yet-husband. It’s a way of saying “Don’t even have dirty thoughts about her … yet.” This expectation of cleanliness/celibacy may extend long after the marriage ceremony if the bride’s parents just don’t want to think about it. It often ends abruptly when the bride’s parents start thinking about grandchildren. Then the imaginary convent that their daughter had been living in suddenly begins to receive packages from Victoria’s Secret full of bedroom wear designed to promote parenthood and thus, grandparenthood. A note may even be attached with messages like “Get busy! Make babies for us to spoil!”
Best man is an ironic term for the chief assistant to the groom. The irony is that, of course, any groom believes “It is ME that is the BEST man, and don’t you forget it!” But for fear of losing the battle if anyone actually makes comparisons, precautions may be taken. It may be wise to pick the ugliest, clumsiest, and dumbest of your friends to be the groomsmen. When the bride is standing at the altar and looks at all them, you need for her to think something like, “Well, I guess the guy I’m marrying is not the ugliest man on the planet after all.”
Ring bearer does not simply refer to the fact that some kid will carry the ring up to the altar. There’s an emotional element: if the kid is a boy, he was the only one in the family who could bear to be seen carrying around a piece of jewelry.
Bridal shower sometimes refers to a prank that the bridesmaids pull at the rehearsal dinner when they drag the bride to the locker room and throw her in the shower. This rinses off the scent of aftershave from all the groomsmen she had been flirting with. Additional perfume may also be needed to get rid of the incriminating aroma, which is where we get the term bridal bouquet.
The bachelor party is not only a party for the groom that can provide videos later on as evidence for the divorce. It is also a political group that advocates for government policies that will discourage men from getting married. Most of the members are men promoting singleness. But there is also a respectable number of lesbians who are trying to eliminate competition from males.
That’s all I will say about wedding terminology for the moment. My friends are telling me that if I do anything more to discredit the process of getting married, couples will just start shacking up instead. A marriage license costs $60 and the government needs the money. Far be it from me to defund the powers that be.