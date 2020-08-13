A headline published by a major news organization recently printed a vulgar slur tossed out by a congressional candidate who had just won a primary election. The candidate is still favored to win in November.
The shock value of cusswords in quotes is dead. Vulgarities have been successfully mainstreamed by celebrities, politicians and sports figures — none of whom grew up in a Baptist family, apparently.
As a relative city slicker born in Nashville, my father would occasionally visit his country cousins’ farm in nearby Bedford County. It was there that he learned many of the words his own children were forbidden to use.
A story that he loved to tell — only after his kids had been trained up in the art of vulgarity avoidance — was about a visit to that farm at the age of about 5.
“My cousins and I were walking the fence line with my Uncle Ervin,” Dad would recall, “when I went to wiggling and dancing around and holding myself.”
Uncle Ervin finally asked, “What’s the matter with you, boy?”
“I gotta tee-tee!” Dad replied.
“You gotta what?” Uncle Ervin bellowed.
“Tee-tee!”
“Boy, you’re in the country,” Uncle Ervin said. “Out here, we don’t tee-tee, we (insert p-word that rhymes with something a snake might do)! If you need to (p-word), you just go right ahead and (p-word)!”
I might spell out the word, but family newspapers are among the few media outlets that still think like my Baptist preacher father.
My parents raised their children on the same polite references to bodily functions used by their own parents. I was into my teenage years, for instance, before learning that “BM” was an abbreviation and not a one-word descriptor.
For the bodily function that produces neither a solid nor liquid, we were given no word at all. That one was referenced using phrases such as, “All right! Who did that?”
Making “who did that” sounds by manipulating one’s armpit also was frowned upon. When I finally learned from my own country cousins the common slang expression for that one, it was quickly stricken from my vocabulary.
In my third-grade class, there was a kid who had a vocabulary of expletives that would have made the cousins blush.
“How many cusswords do you know?” the kid asked one day. He was delighted to learn that I was practically a blank slate. (Prophetically, the boy was named Most Likely to Succeed — or some similar accolade — in our senior yearbook.)
One of the cursing combos that I learned on the playground soon drew a leg-striping from my mother’s yardstick. She had given me a single whack for some forgotten transgression.
The burn inspired me to spontaneously share with my mother the way I’d learned to place the Lord’s name directly in front of the D-word. This is something that a Baptist child should never do unless he wants to come within an inch of meeting the one whose name was invoked in vain.
Aside from that particular incident, I do think that my parents went a bit overboard by not allowing even the most minor of slang words into our early vocabulary.
My wife and I taught our children the country-cousin synonyms right off the bat.
It didn’t get them any votes for yearbook superlatives, but maybe there’s still time to teach them enough vulgar words to win a seat in Congress.
