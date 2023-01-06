spare.jpg

Noisy spouses get the short end of sleeping accommodations.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

This is not how it was supposed to be. Having the kids out on their own has sparked a reawakening in the relationship between their mother and me. Just not the type I envisioned.

What has been happening is that she reawakens first and immediately reawakens me. Sometimes I have to go and sleep in one of the empty bedrooms.

