This is not how it was supposed to be. Having the kids out on their own has sparked a reawakening in the relationship between their mother and me. Just not the type I envisioned.
What has been happening is that she reawakens first and immediately reawakens me. Sometimes I have to go and sleep in one of the empty bedrooms.
Sharon and I have always had different needs when it comes to sleep. She needs two pillows, absolute quiet, complete darkness, and the ceiling fan turned on. I prefer quiet as well, but if something should wake me, I’m out again within a minute.
My wife is a light sleeper. For her, a return to peaceful slumber is not so easy. My contribution to that problem has historically been minimal. If I awoke to find her looking at her phone at 3 a.m., I could turn over and immediately revisit dreamland knowing that I was not to blame.
“It’s amazing how fast you can go back to sleep,” she has said over breakfast.
“Clear conscience,” I have smugly asserted.
Our sleep arrangement is not perfect, but it has worked for nearly 26 years. We know couples who have never been able to sleep together because one makes too much noise. Those couples are still together, which I suppose should be an encouragement.
I have evolved into being the noisy one in our relationship. But I don’t have to saw logs like a lumberjack to keep her awake. Sometimes that light touch or nudge just means, “Roll over and stop breathing so hard.”
If I pour a second glass of red wine before turning in, I might as well plan on carrying my pillow to one of the spare beds. For all of its good qualities, red wine has started causing excessive relaxation in my upper respiratory passages during sleep. I’m told this produces a sound not unlike that of a gravel-grinding machine.
I can control that particular problem. Less manageable are the effects of the cold virus I recently picked up on an airplane. A mother and two kids seated next to me were coughing and sneezing for the entire flight. I feel certain that’s where the infection hitched a ride with me.
Worse, I brought the virus home to Sharon. Worse still, I’ve been sleeping in another bedroom since. Two weeks in, we both were breathing so much better that I was allowed back into our big, comfortable bed.
This is the California king we bought two years into the marriage. For tall people, the extra-long mattress is awesome.
I had grown weary of sleeping corner-to-corner in the old antique spare. But breathing freely again while awake does not mean the sleep grinder is done making gravel. Sharon suggested that I might need to start sleeping in another room on nights when she has to work the next day.
Wait. That’s most nights! I hope it was the sleep deprivation talking. But if it does come to that, I’m either going to need my own California king or a lot more red wine.