My mother handed me a note that I had written to my father 40 years ago with an excuse for not mowing the lawn. She had run across it in a drawer.
“You used to say that if you ever had a yard of your own, you were going to pour cement over it and paint it green,” Mom said, referencing my youthful disdain for mowing grass.
The note, written in verse on the back of an envelope, described a mechanical failure that had prevented me from mowing the lawn:
Dad,
When the yard out front I started to mow,
It came to my knowledge the tire was too low.
When I started to pump, for heaven’s sake,
The valve stem said, “I think I’ll break.”
Knowing through this that air wouldn’t flow,
I knew it would hinder my eagerness to mow.
I was almost as bad at mowing in those days as I was at writing poetry. Mechanical failures that kept me from cutting the grass were answered prayers as far as I was concerned.
I never sabotaged a mowing machine but I would not intervene to preserve one either.
A steep embankment behind the farmhouse, for instance, was a difficult spot for using a heavy push-type mower. I started on that hill once because I knew that a plastic rear wheel on the poorly designed mower that we owned at the time had developed a crack.
With gravity and some encouragement from me the crack gave way to complete separation, which knocked me out of mowing for at least another week. Dang the luck.
My father all but accused me of breaking that wheel on purpose. I said it wasn’t true, and that the machine was such a joke it was bound to crack up sooner or later.
He did not laugh.
I will note that after my dad retired he began mowing more and more of the farm’s rolling fields, as if they were fairways at Augusta National.
At first, he and my mother did all of that mowing with the same types of poorly designed push mowers that I had been supplied with during my youth.
But when the mowing got really tough, Dad went out and bought first one and then a second hydrostatic Scag industrial-grade mowing machine.
We still use those glorious machines on the family compound.
Mowing is no longer the miserable chore that I once worked so hard to avoid. When one of the hydraulic lines on the biggest Scag sprang a leak this past week, I took the broken part to a hydraulics repair shop and was back in the saddle before the grass knew there was ever a problem.
As I was installing the new line, I could almost hear Dad in heaven saying, “Now you want to keep my machines working.” To which I replied, “Now the machines do most of the work.”