Our new refrigerator has been running for more than two years, and I keep forgetting to clean the dust collection from the coils. I forget because it’s something I feel that I should not need to remember.
I base that theory on nearly six decades of using food-cooling appliances, and I’m sticking to it.
I remember watching my mother set pots of boiling water inside the freezer of our family fridge to melt the accumulated frost. That and the occasional wiping to remove sticky buildups and milk stains was all my parents ever did by way of maintenance for the old cooling unit.
I was in my early 20s when my dad and I finally hauled it to the dump. Not because it didn’t work anymore. It was just old and ugly and a pain to defrost.
We backed the truck up to the edge of a hill at the landfill, thanked the old girl for more than two decades of faithful service, and pushed her off the tailgate.
Try getting 20 years out of a new refrigerator today — or any modern appliance for that matter.
When we moved to North Carolina in 2001 from the first house that I ever bought, we left the decades-old refrigerator that had come with it. The house was built in 1926, and I’m guessing that the refrigerator was added about 35 years later.
That old appliance allowed me to relive those childhood days of ice trays and defrosting the freezer with pots of boiling water. I never once cleaned its coils, and if it’s still running today I would not be surprised.
The previous owner of the house we acquired in North Carolina did not leave behind a refrigerator. I bought a new one at a nearby Sears and never cleaned the dust from the coils. It worked just fine until a few months after the five-year warranty had expired.
I asked the manager at Sears if he could cut me any kind of a deal on a new fridge considering my customer loyalty despite the unfortunate experience from the last such purchase. The man actually chuckled.
“If we gave deals to everyone who bought an appliance that failed,” he actually said, “we’d go out of business.”
It would be interesting to know where that man is working today.
I bought a new refrigerator at another store. We had a fit with that one leaking water due to a clogged line that had something to do with the automatic-defrosting system. We were diligent about cleaning the dust from the coils under Old Leaky, but we left it for the next owner to mop up after when we moved back to Tennessee.
Because we built a new house two years ago, we bought all new appliances, including a fancy blender. So far the microwave and the blender have already quit. That has me worried about the fridge, which is a year overdue for its recommended annual dust-busting. I’ve got to remember to do that.
When Sharon discovered that the new blender was refusing to blend, she borrowed my mother’s. It’s midcentury modern appliance to say the least and still works like new.
It’s a Sears. Go figure.