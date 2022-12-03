max

Since learning that he is a purebred Russell Terrier, Max has taken up yoga in hopes of making an appearance at “The National Dog Show” next year.

 photo by mark rutledge

Because my most recent column, just before Thanksgiving, was mostly about our cat, Jasper, our dog, Max, has demanded equal time. And in light of a recent revelation regarding the little guy’s lineage, I have to agree.

I will point out, however, that if all of my published articles with Max at centerstage were to be stacked next to every cat column I’ve written, the Max stack would by far overshadow the cat’s. Still, the record established in my writings about Max must be set straight.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.