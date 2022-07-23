Calvin Mercer began this column about a year ago with a piece on “The Waltons.” After today’s piece, he’s taking a break from column writing. He thanks his readers and wishes them well.
“The Waltons” series debut was 1972. No one expected this new CBS series to do well, as it ran against ABC’s “The Mod Squad” and NBC’s “The Flip Wilson Show,” both established series. But by the end of year one it was No. 1 in the ratings and in its nine seasons won six Emmys, the Golden Globe Award, the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Peabody Award.
What accounts for this success? Following the tumultuous 1960s, the decade of the 1970s, when most of the seasons aired, was also in some ways an unsettling time for our country with anti-Vietnam war protests, Watergate, Jonestown, and Kent State. In this context, the Walton focus on family, neighborliness, healing and optimism in the midst of hardship found an eager audience.
In terms of the cast, the roles they played, and the stories told in the series, “The Waltons” is a fascinating diversity of religious and political perspectives. However, all seem united by common values.
Were there conflicts? Of course. Once Ralph Waite, who played Father John Walton, and Will Geer, who played Grandfather Zeb Walton, walked off the set because the episode called for a native American and the directors were using someone who was not native American. Waite and Geer told the producers that the episode, “The Warrior,” called for a native American and that there were plenty of native Americans who needed work. So, they were not acting anymore until they hired a proper person for the role.
Waite’s progressivism is balanced by the political and religious conservatism of other cast members, such as David Harper. Harper played Jim-Bob in the series and can be seen sporting a “Make America Great Again” T-shirt in a film shown at the Walton Mountain Museum, in Schuyler (pronounced SKY-ler), Virginia.
Creator Earl Hamner, Jr. himself has been described as “an intriguing mixture of seeming contradictions.” He was from a small town, but lived in Studio City, which certainly doesn’t foster small town values. From rural Virginia, he traveled the world and lived most of his life away from his home state.
“We were demonstrative in our love, kissing and hugging a lot, and often we would drink a bit of the recipe and end up around the piano with our arms around each other singing the old Baptist hymns.” (Earl Hamner and Ralph Griffin, “Goodnight John-Boy: A Celebration of an American Family and the Values that Have Sustained Us Through Good Times and Bad,” 2002, page 9).
Hamner created “The Waltons,” but also “Falcon Crest,” about the Gioberti family with its lust, love, betrayal, and power struggles and which Hamner called “my wicked side” (Person, p. 23).
But, really, how different are people in the early twentieth century, in the ‘70s when “The Waltons” premiered, and today when many are rediscovering the series? Hamner tells the story of his asking his grandmother about the difference between her generation and his.
“The only difference,” she answered, “is that people today do on the front porch what we used to do out back.” (“Goodnight John-Boy: A Celebration of an American Family and the Values that Have Sustained Us Through Good Times and Bad,” page 3).
At Schuyler, you look around to find the Walton’s Mountain that one sees on the show. It’s not there. Where is Walton’s mountain? I think to try to find Walden’s mountain at Schuyler is like trying to find the Garden of Eden on a map of Mesopotamia.
Walton’s mountain is the idea of family, home and core values. In the midst of our differences, here’s hoping our common values bring us together.
Calvin Mercer teaches biblical studies at East Carolina University, where he covers in more detail this and other stories.