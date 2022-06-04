It looks like an old-fashioned spaceship. (Is there such a thing?)
A leftover from a ‘50s sci-fi flick. But do aliens leave towels and beach balls lying around everywhere?
No. So it’s a dead giveaway the invasion from Mars has not yet begun. It’s just my neighbors’ above-ground swimming pool. And yet it seems as alien as an Earth colony of some ancient race from across the stars. Evolved, no doubt, from fishes or other sea life. I would fit right in, I’m a crabby old man.
But still it seems other-worldly to me. Because I grew up in a culture where absolutely nobody ever had a swimming pool except for rich people in movies. I can document this; all I need is the opening sequence of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” What does the narrator say as Jed Clampett’s old jalopy cruises down the streets of their new home town?
“They loaded up the truck and they moved to Beverly … Hills, that is … Swimming pools, movie stars ….” This was so foreign to their world that the Clampetts would refer to the former as “the cement pond” (pronounced “sea-mint”). Everybody in my home town loved them and identified with them. Because we were like them (in their previous life, anyway). Nobody of my family’s economic status could afford a swimming pool.
So I still look across the yard in wonder. I know it’s not unusual now, but the kid in me remembers. And I feel like I have broken into a house in a rich neighborhood, even though I’m standing in my own home, looking through my own window. At my next door neighbor’s yard.
Just the way I looked at our neighbors’ yard when I was 12 years old. My family must have lived on the fault line between the haves and the have-nots. You could look in one direction and see a quiet cul-de-sac of modest homes. But do a 180 and you were staring at the huge wooden fence around the swimming pool of the wealthy lawyer who lived next door. Fortunately, we never had literal class warfare, or else we would have been living in the demilitarized zone. Troops going either way would have marched right through our yard.
Having affluence like that right in your face really sucks, but nature abhors a vacuum. So the peons of my side of the fence … well, we had our ways.
One of my friends on our street had the most pathetic face I have ever seen. No, I’m not insulting him, I mean that literally. He was a nice-enough-looking lad, but he could fill his face with pathos. The kind that would get results. If he had been a beggar, he would have solicited such large donations that he would have been the world’s wealthiest vagabond.
The pool fence was like the Berlin Wall on one side, solid wood, facing outward to the rest of the world, hinting that if you enter, we shoot. But the other side was a hurricane fence through which the locals sometimes entertained foreigners for brief conversations. So my friend would bike over and hang around, looking as pathetic as possible. Eventually, someone would say, “Hey, wanna come swimming?”
The tired old beggar would suddenly become a Tour de France cyclist as he raced back home to get his swim trunks. (It would have been a little too obvious to wear swimwear while begging). As he sped down the street he would yell the good news: We can swim!
Of course, sometimes our wealthy neighbors would have to turn him away with “Sorry, we have guests.” I can’t imagine why they didn’t want every kid in the cul-de-sac piling in on them when they entertained. Perhaps they did not trust our superb social skills.
But over the centuries since I was a kid, swimming pools have become much more affordable. So our neighborhood is covered with them now, right?
Wrong; there are only a few. The rest of us figured out that it’s easier and less expensive to bum off of our neighbors. Jockeying for an invite to come swim is easier than getting a home improvement loan.
I don’t swim much these days, but I enjoy hearing the yells and splashes next door of the kids in the neighborhood. And as their parents make videos of them with their cell phones, I can still hear the theme from the TV show as a nasal voice twangs: swimming pools, movie stars.