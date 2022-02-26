Q I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn’t get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? — Not Your Drama
A You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don’t want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.
Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.
Reader consumed by negative thoughts
Q I feel lost. Some days I have no idea why I am even on this Earth. It seems as if everything I try to accomplish in life fails. I have tried meditating to center myself to get rid of all these negative thoughts, but every time I close my eyes, my mind is bombarded with all my failures. How do I get over my failures in life? — Feeling Like a Failure
A A psychiatrist friend of mine explained that it is natural for the human brain to process more negative thoughts than positive ones. We have to make a focused effort to reach for positivity. Otherwise, we can get mired in negative thinking. When that happens, as you are describing, it is a perfect time to get professional help. With a mental health specialist, you can sort through your experiences, your triumphs and your failings and look for solutionsthat can lead you to more stable emotional footing. You do not have to go it alone, especially when you are feeling so vulnerable.
You should know that these past two years have been difficult for many people. The pandemic put everyone into a period of isolation. Millions of people lost their jobs. Many have had to look at their lives differently, and that can be difficult. While you may feel alone in your thoughts and feelings, please know that many people are struggling and suffering right now. If you are willing to reach out and get the support you need to work through your difficulties right now, you will be better off.
For you or anyone who feels on the brink of self-harm, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.
Entrepreneur doesn’t get respect from family
Q I have been an entrepreneur for a few years now, and I love what I do. I am able to make ends meet, and my clientele is steadily growing. I work from home and my schedule is flexible, but there are times when I can’t make family gatherings. My issue is that no one ever considers making any adjustments for me. I feel like my family doesn’t take my work seriously. They often refer to it as “not a real job” because I’m not working for someone or a company like they are. How can I get my family to take my self-employment seriously? — Seriously Working
A The backbone of our country consists of entrepreneurs. You should be proud to be one of them. At the same time, if most of your family works for somebody else, they don’t really understand the unpredictable schedule of entrepreneurs. Do not attempt to convert everyone. Instead, start with your immediate family, and remind them of the rhythm of your work. When events pop up that family members are hosting, ask them to check in with you right away. Promise to do your best to show up, and ask them to consider changing the date or time of certain activities on occasion to accommodate you.
A challenge for entrepreneurs is that we feel we have to work every second of every day. That is not healthy — nor is it helpful in nurturing strong bonds with your loved ones. So, some give-and-take is needed here. Do your best to show up for family functions, even if you have to go back to work afterward. Make sure your immediate family understands that skipping out on your work responsibilities can impact the bottom line of your household.
Q I’m an executive chef at a high-end restaurant in my hometown. I’ve been working here for almost 10 years, and I love what I do. People ask for me by name when they visit, and I also have a say in a lot of the internal day-to-day work, like operations, marketing, sales, etc.
My boss recently came to me and told me he plans to open a new restaurant. I love the idea, but I’d like to play a bigger role, like co-owner. How should I approach him with this idea? — CEO Chef
A Your skills and hard work seem to be helping your boss to get to the next level in his business development. Yes, that should be worth something. You see that your boss values you. Do not get defensive. Instead, create a proposal. What would you like a partnership to look like? Do you have dollars to invest? If not, let him know what kind of sweat equity you can offer, such as your know-how in the kitchen and your vision for the future. Tell him that you want to be a part of his growth and you want to do it as a partner rather than as an employee. Just know that partners take on more risk. Talk through what a partnership can look like for the two of you. If he likes the idea, be sure to include an attorney who can help you flesh out details.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.