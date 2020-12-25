Bill Warren, my friend from New York and Sarasota, Florida, the poet and songwriter who lost his battle with cancer back in March, surprised me with a gift on what would have been his 89th birthday. I don’t know that he planned it, but it worked out that way.
I have shared several of Bill’s poems in this space over the years. The last time was shortly after his death, just as this terrible year of disease, dismay and division was beginning to turn rotten and stay that way.
Bill missed most of the rotten part, but he left us plenty of perspective to help put 2020 in the rearview and make a fresh start. I know because in addition to the piles of emailed poems collected from Bill over the years, I now have two bound volumes from his huge body of work.
The first time I turned the column over to Bill, the poem was a tribute to his friend Cosie who ran Sam’s Bar and Grill in Bill’s hometown of Geneva, New York. Setting up the poem, Bill told about how he and his father, who was a mail carrier, represented two generations to have frequented the bar since its earliest years.
Sitting at the card table that has been my work-at-home desk for most of the year, I watched our mail carrier walk by the front window and leave a package on the porch. Our house is about 200 yards from the mailbox, so front-door deliveries are not the norm.
It was the two volumes of Bill’s songs and poems, a wonderful gift from his wife, Elaine, in Sarasota.
Bill signed his poems, “Bill Warren, 12/21/31 — ” and after reading the first poem I turned to, it hit me that the gift had arrived on 12/21/20. I’m taking it as a sign that Bill should have the last word in this space before we start the new year.
Another sign is that the poem Bill wrote for Cosie was about how Bill and other bar patrons would engage in lively, often political discussions. The heated words would cool, however, when Cosie took down his guitar and everyone would sing and go home feeling good.
To say the least, this has not been a year marked by political discussions that ended with song and warm feelings. Just when I would think I had learned the art of avoidance, I would slip backward, and ugly words would again ensue.
As a man of faith, Bill left as many prayerful poems as he did playful ones. I found one that offers a fine New Year’s resolution. It’s titled “Reformation.”
When I fell fast asleep last night
I dreamed that God withdrew my sight.
I asked him why, and he replied:
To turn your focus deep inside.
Who sees with eyes alone is blind.
Sight needs the vision of the mind.
In blindness I reached out to clutch.
God said: I have withdrawn your touch.
That which was gold you’ve turned to dross,
And never felt another’s loss.
Let all your selfish thoughts depart,
Then you’ll start feeling from the heart.
I tried to tell him that I’d heard,
But found I couldn’t speak a word.
God said: You’ve many heartaches brought
By placing speech in front of thought.
Thought must be firmly in control,
For words have power to tear the soul.
If God said more, I couldn’t hear.
Nor could I feel if he was near.
But in my mind there came the phrase:
If I had voice, I’d sing in praise
Of all the senses of our being:
Hearing, speaking, touching, seeing.
And I would see God’s wondrous plan.
And I would feel the needs of man.
And I would speak with guarded tongue.
And I would hear God’s praises sung.
God said: Awake, your dream is done.
Your reformation has begun.
— Bill Warren, 12/21/31 -