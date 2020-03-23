Abby Yoon, a junior at D.H. Conley High School, has been selected for the Daily Point of Light Award by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.
Abby received this recognition for her work as student project manager for the Greenville Community Garden, which grows and distributes fresh produce to community centers and soup kitchens and promotes nutrition education. She also serves as coordinator for Holidays of Hope, an event for Love A Sea Turtle that collects and donates food for local families in need and provides bicycles for youth.
Daily Point of Light Awards are given in the United States and the United Kingdom to celebrate the power of individuals to spark change and improve the world. Points of Light has inspired and recognized thousands for their voluntary service and celebrated the impact volunteers have on communities around the world. More than 6,700 Daily Point of Light Award honorees have been named to date.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.