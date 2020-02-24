D.H. Conley High School sophomore Landon Miller was recently recognized with the Clement Eagle Scout of the Year Award for the Pitt District of the Boy Scouts of America’s East Carolina Council.
Landon, a member of Boy Scout Troop 30, received his Eagle Scout rank in December. For his Eagle service project, he built blessing boxes and located them outside of Jarvis United Methodist Church, Koinonia Christian Church, the Islamic Mosque of Eastern North Carolina, the ECU Newman Student Center, and the Farmville Junior Women’s Club. His project was focused on helping to address poverty and food insecurity in Greenville. He also received an Eagle Palm Award for exceeding the requirements of an Eagle Scout.
Landon is a member of his school’s soccer team, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Club of America, the Health Sciences Academy and the Vidant Volunteen Program.
