Utah’s Chocolate Cliffs are the perfect low-calorie destination for anyone on a lingering candy high from Valentine’s Day. The cliffs are the very first step in a very Grand Staircase that sweeps up from the Grand Canyon panorama in Arizona to the Bryce Canyon ampitheater in Utah.
Chocolate in our New York household was Mom’s domain. Every night, after supper, the family came together for a little something sweet: an edge of homemade brownie, a nibble of fresh cookie, a sliver of layer cake.
The Grand Staircase is a cut-away layer cake of rock, stacking up from the rim of the Grand Canyon but eaten down by hungry erosion, excavating ever earlier edges, exhuming Earth’s environmental essences ensconced below. The cake has been scoured into steps by wind and water. Each step is hundreds to thousands of feet high, stretching laterally for miles, exposing hundreds of millions of years of Earth’s fossilized past.
The bottom Chocolate Cliffs are a compacted zone of shoreline soils from 250 million years ago, a time before the dinosaurs, when the Utah area was periodically underwater. The chocolate colors derive from muds and sands that ebbed and flowed, crystalizing thin layers of white ocean salts between darker limestones and siltstones from the finest grains of quiet custard mudflats that were as honeyed as the succulent puddings that Mom made from scratch.
The Vermilion Cliffs are the next step up the stairway, vermilion like red velvet cake, which in our house was an eschewed unchewed confection because each layer harbored a bottle of red food coloring (a bottle, surely, of metabolic trouble). After the intermittent waters of the Chocolates, a deep, extensive desert moved across, rippling dunes along the landscape 200 million years ago. These dunes, baked solid by time, temperature, and twist, today have been undercut by water, and have collapsed to cliffs. The deep reds and vermilions reside in the rusty rinds of iron oxide and blue manganese that enameled each grain of once blowing sand.
A time of wet clime left a shell of shale atop the dunes to produce a gritty precipice, then more desert sands piled up for 20 million years in the 1,400-foot White Cliffs, cooking up the third step like a drab slab of angel food cake. Angel food is a colorless, odorless, lithified emulsion of dozens of egg whites that orphans dozens of liberated yolks without membrane or meaning.
The lofty Gray Cliffs carry the dusky dinge and beryl tinge of Mom’s Blueberry Buckle, a crowd-sized muffin with a shell of sugar that leaves the teeth gleaming like bluestone pebbles and the stomach beaming with blue-ribbon nibbles. Fine-grained silt stacks up in shales 5,000 feet high, debris from a sea that flooded North America, dividing the continent. By the time the seaway retreated, the dinosaurs were extinct.
As the land dried out, lakes caked the inland areas, and left white and orange limestones to accumulate in the carrot-cake-Pink Cliffs of Bryce Canyon. We liked carrots and we liked cake, but shredding carrots just to hide them inside cake and frosting seemed unnecessary.
At Bryce, the frosting takes the cake: rain seeps into cracks by day, then freezes and wedges them apart at night, crumbling away much of the top.
The five-layer Utah rock cake is showing its 250-million-year age, tilted and wilted and pitted and split by the blades of rivers and winds in turmoil.
There are even more layers, older layers, buried beneath the staircake, slit open at the Grand Canyon.
The canyon reveals eons of deposits and composites down through dirt and duration to the pressed and stressed rocks at the depth of the Colorado River. Eighteen hundred million years of stone-walling — desert dunes, beach shells, limestone fossils, and fine muds alternate through those nearly two billion years of Earth flavors that bed beneath the chocolate.
Maybe Mom wasn’t the most avid baker. But during the last slowing years of her life, Dad took on her kitchen duties, anxious to boost her endurance. He baked a pie, his favorite. He made brownies, her favorite. Mom began refusing most food, but she ate his baking efforts, perhaps to boost her endurance, perhaps to thank him, but eventually even a morsel of chocolate wasn’t enough to lure her to add layers to her own story, and one day she ascended another Grand Staircase.
But Dad continues to bake desserts, quite as if he and Mom still share a little something sweet.