I just did Sunday laps.
No doubt if someone is reading this to you, you will hear “Sunday lapse” and think that I overslept and didn’t make it to church. But actually I’m using Sunday as a number. I went to the gym and I swam seven laps.
If the math lovers of Greenville will forgive me for saying this, I think numbers are kind of nondescript. And counting laps is so tedious that I often lose track of what I’m doing. One number looks pretty much like another. But days of the week? Each has a distinctive character.
So on the first lap, instead of trying to keep the number “one” in my brain (and yes, I can actually lose count on the first lap), I listen in my head to the sweet, melancholy voice of Karen Carpenter singing “Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.” I’m already in the pool and wet, so the rain doesn’t bother me, and that helps to take the edge off of the sadness of the song.
For the second lap, it’s The Rolling Stones, of course, singing “Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday, who could hang a name on you?” This is more interesting than “two” and reminds me of my identity crisis. Whenever I go to a conference, I always forget to complete the information on the tag that says “Hello! My name is …” and so people think I don’t know myself.
Instead of trying to remember “one, two, three,” when I start the next lap, I think Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and it comes to me more easily. And so I have the pleasure of Simon and Garfunkel serenading me with the gentle “Wednesday Morning: 3 a.m.” As they sing “Her hair, in a fine mist floats on my pillow,” I think of when my daughter was a little girl and would fall asleep as I read to her at night.
I couldn’t come up with a song with “Thursday” in it, so I had to improvise with the word “Thirsty:” “A hundred bottles of beer on the wall, a hundred bottles of beer ...” But I’m not really much of a beer drinker, so that morphs over into Jimmie Rodgers as he croons, “She had, mmm, mmm, kisses sweeter than wine.”
There are songs for Friday, but I’m not familiar with any of them, so I decided to go with the theme song of the old TV show “Dragnet.” You know, Dum-da-dump-dump … Dum-da-dump-dump DUM!” The connection, of course, being Joe Friday. He never actually said the iconic phrase “Just the facts, ma’am,” which makes those words an even better mantra for me. I never let the facts stand in the way of a good story.
The next lap was a lot easier, thanks to my old friends of the band Chicago singing their classic, “Saturday in the park, I think it was the Fourth of July.” Back when the song came out, I never lived in a town with a park like that. But I wanted to. So I think about that song whenever there’s an event at the Town Common.
As I come in on my seventh and final lap, Spanky and Our Gang are singing “Sunday Will Never Be the Same.” A kind of sad song, but it cheers me up to remember my favorite picture in the lyrics: “Sunny afternoons that made me feel so warm inside.”
So, I’ve got myself covered if I only want to swim seven laps. But what if I wanted an extra one? The Beatles come to my rescue, singing “I ain’t got nothing but love, babe, eight days a week!”
This is a crazy way to do things, but the craziness makes the laps fly by and the music makes me happy. Plus, there’s another bonus: It gives me a chance to exaggerate a little. When people ask me how long I can swim, I’m not exactly lying when I tell them:
“Oh, I could swim for a week and then some.”