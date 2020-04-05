Heartbroken.
That was how I felt when I saw the news that Joe Diffie died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.
Suddenly this virus got even more real to me. Suddenly, I had actually interacted with someone that has now passed away from this illness that threatens our world.
Last fall, I had the absolute pleasure of interviewing Diffie prior to his appearance at the annual Carolina Country Classic Stampede in Williamston.
Being fan of traditional country music, I was totally excited about this assignment.
Our initial meeting was held via telephone. He called my desk at a pre-determined time.
"Hey, is this Sarah? It's Joe," he said very nonchalantly.
It quickly became clear I was dealing with an everyday guy who made good and happened to be a member of the Grand Old Opry.
The Tulsa, Okla., native was inducted into the Opry in 1993. After all the hits and fame, receiving that distinction in the industry remains a highlight.
"It was one of the biggest thrills of my life," he told me, "Coolest thing ever."
He was extended the sacred invitation by country music legend and Grand Old Opry member, Porter Wagoner.
"Surreal," was the way Diffie summed up the experience.
The singer, musician and songwriter got his start on stage before turning 5 years old. He appeared with his aunt's band.
"I think I sang 'You Are My Sunshine,'" he laughed. "I liked it way back then."
When I asked who his greatest influences were, his response sounded like a roll call of Grand Old Opry members.
"George Jones, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, Conway Twitty, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn," Diffie paused. "The usual suspects you know."
He explained, "That's what we listened to when we were kids, kind of the roots of what I know to do."
I caught Joe off guard when I asked who played the first concert he attended?
After a long pause, I got "Cool, no one has ever asked me that before," and he laughed.
"Buck Owens and Minnie Pearl," he responded, "at a fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington. Coolest part, after I got my record deal and was touring, I got to go back to that same fairground and played."
The changing face of country music's culture and sound did not seem to phase Diffie one bit.
"I don't look at it in those terms," he said. "Me personally, I just sing what I sing, and it happens to be in that realm."
"That's where my heart is. When I listen to music, I listen to mostly traditional (country) music. It's just what I do."
A record executive once confirmed Diffie's traditional sound.
"I once had a producer who said to me, 'You couldn't go pop with a nose full of firecrackers,'" Diffie said.
And he clearly took that as a tremendous complement.
To me, what set him apart was he only tried to be Joe Diffie. He payed respect to some of the greats he admired through his music, but he didn't try to be them.
I watched an old Opry show featuring Joe, Steve Warner, Travis Tritt and Waylon Jennings.
Joe and Steve Warner did the old George Jones classic, "She Thinks I Still Care." He did not try to be George, he was only being Diffie — and it worked oh so well.
In his song, "In Another World," Diffie wrote of a man who, "underneath the desert sky I find a place to hide and rest my weary bones."
That is my hope for him. Rest well, Joe Diffie. Thanks for the ride.
Sara Hodges Stalls is a reporter for The Enterprise in Williamston.