In a cruel twist of linguistics, the act of willfully refraining from something, usually food, is described by the word “fast.” It feels incredibly slow.
In the church I grew up in, the word “lent” would have been assumed to be “lint,” a bit of fuzz on one’s clothing, or the stuff collecting in the dryer vent, so observing the religious holiday is pretty new to me.
Not that we didn’t understand the concept of fasting. It was practiced upon occasion, though it had to be strategically timed between homecoming and other dinners on the grounds. The cold cutting reality is that gluttony might be one of the deadly sins that was considered something of a “soft sin.”
Fried chicken was sanctified comfort food. And we don’t even need to get started talking about banana pudding. Real, warm, homemade banana pudding, with Nilla wafers and actual meringue, browned just so on top, not that Cool Whip stuff. Church ladies are legendary for their good cooking. There was hardly such a thing as a function without an accompanying spread, not if you wanted someone to show up.
So this year on AshWednesday, it was something of a leap for me (appropriate since this was Leap Year) to declare a fast of sorts. I began “intermittent fasting,” where one limits food intake to an eight hour window, fasting for 16 hours of the day and night.
Simultaneously, and I realize this wasn’t a smart move, I decided to eliminate sugar. One reason that was a bad idea is that I am changing two variables. So, if I feel wonderful and drop pounds of fat, I won’t really know if it’s due to fasting or the sugar elimination. It’s Scientific Method 101 — the failure thereof. I suppose I was trying to cover the bases: if one thing doesn’t make a difference, maybe the other will.
After two days of Civil-War-soldier black coffee, not a whiff of a gummy bear, no breakfast — in short, general deprivation — I stepped on the scales and saw that I had results already: I had gained two pounds.
Granted, fasting is not supposed to be entirely about physical change, maybe not even a little about it, though surely God has told us to take care of the temple. Prayer goes hand in hand with fasting. And maybe while my calorie intake was lower, my prayer output was not high enough.
After five days I was down a pound. Three if you count the two I gained right off the bat. But I don’t count those, because those must have been pounds that my crazy body decided to pack on under the guise of self-preservation, thinking I was stranded in the wilderness without gummy bears.
But am I gaining anything else? Perchance I am slowly regaining what might simply be called “self control.” And breaking the cycle of mindless eating.
I’ve generally had enough willpower to not swing by you-know-where when the hot light was on and buy a dozen when they are so warm and soft they just dissolve in your mouth — six of them would be gone before my car made it to the next intersection.
But when a coworker brings some to work and leaves them in the break room for all to enjoy? Then I felt like it was my civic duty to partake.
The first day after I started my fast, I had an early morning meeting and the organizer brought coffee, and you guessed it, doughnuts, still warm enough for the glaze to glisten. I sat as far away from them as I could and I slayed that Goliath.
It’s funny how all along I had the power, like Dorothy and her ruby slippers, to choose. But only now, when I have made the conscious decision to do a thing, have announced it to God, even, that I feel like I can’t cave for a cream puff.
On Day 1, I was already having deep, intricate discussions with my mother about what sort of cake my sister should make for Easter. Coconut? The kind with white, fluffy, heaven-on-a-plate 7-minute frosting, or maybe Carrot Cake, or Strawberry shortcake, the kind with real whipped cream.
It would be strawberry shortcake, we agreed. My mother is secretly afraid that my sister may need to make two in order for everyone to have a piece after I get ahold of it.
I’ve become reacquainted with water. I mean the clear stuff. Not even the stuff that is doctored with sugar-free flavored powder. I always thought there was no harm in it ... it’s calorie free, but propaganda says that it’s watery witchcraft ... your brain still thinks it’s sugar and it feeds the crazy cravings.
So after I weighed myself today and saw that I lost a pound, I lifted my shirt and displayed my midsection,
“Do you see my abs yet?”
My husband hardly looked, but quickly replied, “No. But don’t feel bad. I can’t see mine either.”
It’s funny how one can let 10 pounds creep on, an ounce at a time, and not really notice it happening, and delude oneself into thinking that no one else can tell either. But lose a pound and you think you can already detect a hollowness in your cheeks.
But there’s something else that goes hand-in-hand with fasting that is not fast: any exercise that is described as benefiting the abs.
I discovered it in the 14-Day Beginner’s Waist-Slimming Challenge. The challenge wasn’t my idea, it was my daughter’s, but I said, “Sure! I’ll do it. How hard can it be?”
The answer is: “astonishingly hard.” Day 1 involved doing seven exercises, each for a minute. We shout gleefully to our Couch to 5K participants, “You can do anything for a minute!” You can hold your breath underwater for a minute, for goodness sakes. But this involved mountain climbers, Russian twists, leg lifts, toe touches, plank hip twists, straight leg sit ups, and bicycle crunches. Even the name “Russian twist” sounds like a form of torture reserved for spies to get them to talk.
Day 2 only involved four exercises (two sets thereof) but somehow I managed to knock over a cup of hot tea and almost step on my laptop. When I reported this to my daughter she said unsympathetically, “That definitely sounds like the exercises’ fault.”
Even as I was typing this I looked up Day 3 and felt like it was Christmas morning to read, “Rest Day.”
Hallelujah, let’s celebrate by clinking glasses of water!
But God understands my confusion. Matthew 20:16 says, “So the last shall be first, and the first be last …”
So of course it follows that “The fast shall be slow.”
