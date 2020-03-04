Q Please encourage your readers to document the care they would like to receive near the end of life. Our mom has always been a pretty private person and refused to discuss her end-of-life care desires with us. We mistakenly believed she had completed the forms with her doctor. She is now in advanced stages of dementia and losing weight. My sibs and I are at odds about what to do. Some say we should have her fed through a tube. I think, but don’t know for sure, that she would prefer comfort care. DJ Greenville
A You describe a situation that happens too often. Advance care planning, as it is called, is done by too few individuals (and you don’t have to be old to fill out the forms). For adults with dementia it is predictable that most will develop eating problems and lose weight. It is understandable that weight loss occurs when a person doesn’t get enough calories. Some of that is fixable. If a person is living at home, she can apply for meals-on-wheels or attend a senior nutrition sight. If he doesn’t have an appetite or has lost interest in eating, it might help to encourage them to drink a nutrition supplement like Boost or Ensure, or the doctor might prescribe an appetite enhancer. But we have learned that even in earlier stages of dementia taking in enough calories does not prevent weight loss. And, more weight loss occurs in late stages of dementia. No one really knows why, but researchers are trying to figure it out. It’s hard for families to think their loved one is starving to death. The person is not, the disease is taking its toll.
Advanced planning can make it easier for family members and the person who has the health care proxy. The advanced planning wishes make it easier to match the person’s wishes with the treatment. For someone like your mom it would have been helpful to know if she wanted her life prolonged or just comforted or something in-between. When it comes to comfort care for people with eating problems it would include avoiding hospitalizations, receiving help eating but not by tube-feeding or intravenous fluids. One way of aiding and comfort is to carefully hand feed the individual.
I hope you are asking the team caring for your mom to explain the risks and benefits of tube feeding at this time in her life. The Choose Wisely (www.choosewisely.com) Initiative has resources to promote conversations between doctors and patients about treatments supported by evidence, that don’t duplicate other tests or procedures, are free from harm and truly necessary.
Feeding tubes for people with Alzheimer’s is one procedure discussed. Research does not support the use of tube feeding to prevent aspiration, improve wound healing, or prolong survival, particularly for people who have end-stage dementia. But some experts say we need more studies to be sure.
The features of end-stage dementia include the inability to recognize family members, minimal verbal abilities, inability to easily walk by themselves, inability to perform activities of daily living, and incontinence.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides the MOST form at https://www.ncmedsoc.org/non_members/public_resources/MOSTform_sample.pdf. There is a section to indicate preferences about fluids and nutrition. You fill out that form with your family doctor. You can always update it if your preferences change.
The National Institute on Aging has a wealth of excellent, easy to understand materials about advanced care planning and caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s. See https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/alzheimers/caregiving.
As an aside, the Choose Wisely initiative has some other nutrition related resources including the use of dietary supplements to prevent or treat heart disease or cancer and vitamin D tests. Thanks for writing and best wishes for your family.