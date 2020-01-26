The seaside dock was called Cold Spring Fish and Supply, and in the winter both fish and cold were in ample supply.
Seacatch flooded the packinghouse hopper from dawn to dark, fish following fish, as the second-busiest fish port on the U.S. East Coast braced for boat beyond boat. Fish buyers came to Cold Spring in New Jersey from all over the world, for fluke. Dockers separated those fluke from everything else in the hopper, from dogfish and weakfish and starfish to squid and scrod and scrud off the bottom.
Fluke are flat fin-fish, found on the floor of the firth, featuring flaky flesh and fang-full faces. Their most flagrant feature is that they funnel both eyes to the same flat flank.
They don’t start out that way. Fluke, like most fish, hatch as tiny tubular torpedoes, swimming upright with one eye on the left and one eye on the right and the belly below. But by the time they are a half inch long, they tip, lopsided. Width becomes height, top becomes right. A slowly wandering right eye ventures up and over to the darkened topside, leaving the belly on the left, and the bottom-becoming-blind-side turns pale. The adult flounder then hides on the ocean bottom, mashing and thrashing into the sand, lunging out of a cloud of sediment to pounce on an unsuspecting minnow as if the Earth itself is hungry.
Mom was very good at catching fluke during summers in Virginia in the 1980s, no matter how unsophisticated her minnow and line.
Just getting her into the boat required a trusted team. She hitched along the wharf with her plodding crutches, carefully treading over the uneven boards of the pier. She handed me the crutches, briefly free of the stabilizers that had governed her movements for most of her adult life since suffering from polio decades before. Then Dad lifted her like a sack of grapefruits and swung her over his shoulder. She wasn’t heavy, but together, with four arms and four legs flailing, they were unwieldy, and if the dock was shifting he had to lurch left and reel right to counterbalance. Precariously, he surged over the watergap into the well of the boat.
“Here, catch your mother,” he’d say to me or my brother, a little wobbly as they shifted imperceptibly, and then he’d set her gently on the metal bench.
Once we had found a spot along the channel and set a dragging anchor, we threw over our lines. Dad, Tim and I used traditional poles. Mom’s method was more like flying a skyless kite than casting a spool of fishing line, but inevitably she landed the winner. She did not have the torso strength to twist or cast or reel in a fish on a pole, so she used an old shingle to wind her fishing line. There was no state-of-the-art, trigger-bounce, fiberglass pole, no crackerjack ratchet-lock reel, no arching chatter as the line buzzed neatly over the water along the trajectory of the sinker. There were no fancy-pants lures or bling-blob bobbers or feather-fed flies. She had naught but a baited barb on a bit of braid spooled on a squared-off spindle. Plop it in, lower away, and haul in a monster, hand-over-hand, rewinding the line on the shingle, all while we dangled and angled and tangled.
But the commercial fishers in New Jersey used big boats with big nets, and big doors to splay them open as they dragged the bottom, catching flatfish and flounderers, flotsam and flora, skimmers and sinkers and sailors that swam and swithered across Georges Bank, off Cape Cod.
January in Jersey is chilly. On the docks, the wind whips up from the water, wet waves of winter sweeping spirals of stinging sleets, seeping and weeping between every split and slat. The sorted fish may be cut for market, finned and filleted, skinned and splayed, tinned and displayed.
The fluke are iced, the tins are priced, the stacks are packed and tracked. And when the last trawler has sailed back to sea and the dockers have trudged home, the frozen fluke fillets find freightway to foreign fricasees, far from the flicker of a frigid February.