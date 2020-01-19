“First piece of candy!” he yelled triumphantly. Usually his older sister beat him to the draw on calling dibs. Especially when dad made a pan of his famous (at least within the family) chocolate fudge, sometimes with pecans, sometimes with walnuts, sometimes with peanut butter, sometimes plain. Mom would make divinity fudge occasionally, and it was exquisite. But the chocolate fudge was, ironically, even more heavenly.
“Well, I don’t even want the first piece, it always breaks up. Second piece is better.” He was 7 and she was 10. And she was right, being older and wiser. Dad pried the first piece of fudge out of the pan with a case knife and deposited the broken pieces into the boy’s hand as his sister smirked and waited a few extra seconds for the second piece, that came out perfectly.
Maybe a spatula would have done a better job. But dad always used a case knife, just as he did long ago. He started making fudge when he was a teenager. This was during the Depression, on a small family farm near Jasper, Alabama. In those days, nobody could afford a lot of extra kitchenware, so he always just used the case knife. By the time his kids came along, he could have afforded more kitchen utensils, but nobody told him that the Depression had ended.
So the boy wolfed down the pieces of broken fudge so quickly that it made absolutely no difference whether or not it had once been whole. But in his mind, it didn’t taste quite as good. Perhaps more of your taste buds are in the brain than on the tongue. Meanwhile, sister held on to her perfect square of chocolate as yet untasted. She pretended to read the funny paper from the Birmingham News. But she was more focused on making more smirking faces while ignoring the tasty treat in her hand.
He knew it was wrong, but he did it anyway. He leaned over and he bit. A scream rang out.
Yes, he knew it was wrong. But perhaps that enhanced the flavor. No, he didn’t bite his sister. He bit the perfectly shaped chocolate square in her hand. “Noooooooooooo! It’s mine! You can’t do that!”
“Well ... you didn’t deserve it! You were making faces at me!”
“I wasn’t making faces at you! I was just making faces! You didn’t have to look!”
“I couldn’t not see your face! Your head is huge! Like an elephant!”
“You’re the elephant! You could park an army tank in the shadow of your fat butt!”
“Oh for crying out loud, can it!” the dad muttered with parental fatigue. He scooped two perfect squares out of the pan of chocolate and gave one each to his squabbling kids. “See if you can be good for at least 10 minutes.”
They sat quietly, miraculously, for a moment. Now that the candy seemed more available, it seemed less desirable.
Dad fled to another room, seeking refuge. “I got the FIRST piece,” the boy said in a stage whisper as he stuck out his tongue at his sib.
“I got the BEST piece,” sister shot back.
“I got HALF of the best piece.”
“That’s because you’re a thief and you have a big mouth.”
“Oh yeah? Well, you ... you ...” The boy didn’t have a comeback.
They both began to laugh. Somehow the conversation had become sweeter than the confection ...
... and the old man laughed as he remembered that argument so long ago. And many like it.
“No, it’s yours. Please take it back.” His sister was adamant. “It was delicious but I don’t want the rest of it to hang around and tempt me.”
“Well, that’s better than having it around my place to tempt me.” They pushed the plate back and forth at each other, as if the table were a game board and they, indecisive chess players. The butterscotch brownies (with pecans!) would have prayed for both sides, if they could, “Lead us not into temptation ...” Relatives all over the crowded room were having similar discussions over diverse dishes. A family potluck evokes a great variety of cuisine.
He sighed with brotherly fatigue. One way or the other they would always argue about dessert.