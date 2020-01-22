Is the flu for you? Probably not. It is at best, an unpleasant experience and at worst, a potentially fatal infection.
Even though nothing can guarantee you will not get the flu, there are some things you can do to reduce your chances of getting it.
Stop smoking
or vaping
Smoking and vaping irritate your breathing passages and make it easier for infections to invade your respiratory system. Smoking or vaping do not make you a bad person, but they are bad for you and you should stop.
Get a Flu Shot
The CDC now recommends vaccination against the flu for all persons over the age of six months. For the vast majority of people, the influenza vaccine is safe and effective.
Most influenza vaccines now protect people from four strains of flu virus. If you have questions as to whether the flu shot is right for you, see your healthcare provider to discuss your exact circumstances.
While the shot may not always provide complete protection from the flu, those who have been vaccinated are likely to have a less severe case of flu than those not vaccinated.
Wash your hands
Hand washing is extremely important in protecting us from the flu and many other infections. Hands should be washed before you eat, after you use the restroom, and any other time you believe they are soiled.
Wash your hands after you cough, sneeze or blow your nose. Hand sanitizer is ok in between washings as long as there is no visible dirt on your hands.
Take care of yourself
Eat a well-balanced diet. Drink plenty of water. Get enough sleep. Try to exercise — walking is great — for at least 30 minutes per day. Doing these things will help you to stay in better health and the better your overall health is the more resistant you will be to flu and other conditions.
Other things you can do:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.
- Clean and disinfect shared items frequently.
- When possible, avoid being around sick people.
- Do not share personal items.
- Teach your children good hygiene habits.
If you get the flu
If you think you have the flu, contact your healthcare provider sooner than later as treatment may be right for you, but it is most effective when given early in the course of the illness.
Your healthcare provider can discuss potential treatments with you as there is more than one option available.
Stay home; don’t give the flu to your family, friends, or coworkers.
Do not send your child to school or daycare with the flu. Please make other arrangements for him or her.
Rest and drink plenty of fluids. Most symptoms will resolve in five-seven days but the cough can last for two weeks or longer.