Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership. PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month in community locations throughout the county. For more information, please contact Tiera Beale at tiera.beale@vidanthealth.com.

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.