My recent column on slang provoked an unexpectedly robust response.
Several readers took the time to send me some of their own nominations for most offensive word and phrases, while other simply wrote me that they agreed with the picks listed.
I was especially fond of the submissions from Mac, who said good cake is not to die for, but to live for, and who noted, “If something is taking a turn for the worse, it is not going south. There is ample evidence that people go South for better things.”
But my column did one thing more — it sparked a lively conversation with some friends who reminded me how people in my generation used their own slew of stupid phrases.
My personal slang heyday was back in the 1980s, when hair had hit-the-ceiling loft and shoulder pads made petite women look like linebackers.
My friends and I — or rather mygnarly posse — used words and phrases that surely would make today’s teens roll their eyes.
For example, we did everything to the max. Countless times I heard friends declare, “I’m going to party to the max!” or, around finals time, “I’m going to study to the max!” Studying hard or enjoying a party just were not enough for us in the era of excess.
When something disgusted us, we would declare, “Gag me with a spoon!” When someone got over-excited, we would tell them “Don’t have a cow, man.”
We used “preppy” to describe pink-and-green designer clothing-clad overachievers and yuppie to pinpoint young urban professionals we considered materialistic and superficial.
We were chillin’ long before “Netflix and chill” was even in existence and used words like {span}bodacious to describe attractive members of the opposite sex.
When signaling agreement, we would say, “most definitely” and in refusal, snapped out a “no can do.”
We considered everything awesome, outrageous or radical, unless of course it was harsh, heinous, bogus or lame.
When things got crazy, or rather, when they got mental, we warned each other not to burn out or freak out or space out or wig out or have anything to do with the word out, really. None of us wanted to be a spaz — we thought we were bad to the bone.
When we were tired, we went home to veg out. We were the original couch potatoes, scarfing down chips and watching our fave shows.
Weren’t we something? I had a high school acquaintance whose favorite word was “legit.” I still remember him telling me that the 25 index cards he filled out for a research project were “totally legit.”
“You can check them out if you don’t believe me,” he said, as I assured him I would never doubt the legit status of his homework.
Reading over all these words and phrases makes me feel certain that my parents, along with other adults, were mentally compiling their own lists of the worst catchphrases of the decade. I imagine “cowabunga” and “grody” were pretty high on the list.
We were annoying to the max.
But then again, at least we never said we were feeling groovy. That would have been a bit too far out.