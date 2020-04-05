Everything is getting canceled, which is for the best. Many had looked forward to celebrations: concerts, music festivals, birthdays, graduations, proms, etc.
In my case I was looking forward in going to the BTS Map of the Soul Tour concert being held at Orlando, Fla., on May 14. BTS is the seven-member K-pop boy group from Seoul, South Korea, that debuted June 13, 2013.
Many may have heard of them now, as they have appeared on plenty of talk shows like The Late Late Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel and many more. They have become mainstream over night because of their wide range of fans.
For me, the concert in Orlando would have been the sixth time I would have seen them live. Low-key, I wanted a refund; instead they rescheduled the concert — I am kind of broke right now.
Like many fans — I can imagine — I got into Korean pop in 2009. Just listening to it randomly, the videos were colorful, the fashion was different and the groups were big, making the dance choreography fascinating.
I had my fair share of following and adoring the Western boy and girl groups like Backstreet Boys, B2K and Destiny’s Child — but K-pop was different, specifically BTS.
The group grabbed my attention for their development of music, how it spoke to the youth and how at that time of our lives there are decisions to be made: school, the workplace and defining yourself. They were also the underdogs of South Korea’s largest entertainment industry.
They started from a small company that did not have the money to produce videos. Makeup and outfits were made by hand and sometimes they would have to go without food to have the equipment they needed to produce music.
The fan base in 2014, when I joined, was as small as 5,000. Fast forward to 2020 they have more than 136.4 million fans, and counting.
My first time seeing them was at Kcon 2016, in Los Angeles. Oh man, was I excited. Kcon is a convention where they bring 10 South Korean groups to perform live for three days. I stayed all three days.
It is a different experience when you have been watching your favorite artist through a small phone screen for three years to finally seeing them in person, even if your seat is far away.
That changed in 2017, when I was able to see them up front and center. My friend and I waited in line with other fans for more than 15 hours so we could be in the front row.
We waited in the cold rain in the middle of March in New Jersey — were we crazy for doing this? Yes! It was totally worth it.
As the time went by, we were able to make friends with the people in line. People were selling merchandise, dancing and some fans were even sharing food and drinks. The passion and excitement we all had to see the same group is what this BTS provides … a fanbase family.
I can go on and on, about my experience — the fact of the matter is that these concerts helped me escape from reality. BTS has helped me through that, and they will continue, especially now.
Until then, I will continue enjoying my old concert videos and relive that excitement and happiness I got when I went to the concert.