Q You wrote to select a ketchup. Well, how about how to select a yogurt? JRD, Greenville.
A Kelly Wilson, a senior ECU dietetic student was willing to check out the ever-changing yogurt refrigerator case, so I didn’t have to. Here is what she wants to you to know.
Yogurt seems to be a staple to breakfast food and common grab and go snack among people I know. It is a versatile food that can be eaten plain or used in sauces, deserts and more. It’s a cool and creamy food that’s a great source of protein and can be of calcium and vitamin D.
In the past decade there has been an explosion of varieties with differences in the among and kind of bacteria, amount and type of fat, and types of milk used to make it. Different grocery stores carry different varieties. One new option is yogurt made with ultra-filtered milk. It has a slightly thicker texture — similar to a Greek yogurt.
The ultra-filtration process separates milk components according to size. The “permeate” is what passes through a semi-permeable membrane and the “retentate” is left behind. Using the “retentate” allows the dairy processor to control the nutritional contents of the milk.
For example, a membrane that allows lactose to pass through would be used to create a lactose-free milk. The most sold ultra-filtered milk is lactose-free, with decreased sugar and increased protein, and is popular among athletes and individuals who are lactose intolerant and/or want a higher protein yogurt.
Note, ultra-filtrated yogurt is not dairy free. You will most likely find the words “with ultra-filtered milk” on the front of the container.
Greek yogurt has taken over a larger share of the shelf space. It is thicker and creamier than a traditional yogurt because it is strained an extra time, which thickens the texture, keeps the traditional flavor and drains off more of the whey and its sugar (a byproduct of dairy production), concentrating most of the nutrients and double the amount of protein in the final product.
Greek yogurt usually contains much less sugar than traditional due to the high sugar content of whey. There are, however, often fewer vitamins and minerals (especially calcium and phosphorus), again due to the draining of whey. In general, most Americans don’t need the extra protein from Greek yogurt, but if you do for wound healing or because you don’t eat other protein sources, this would be a great choice.
There are plant-based yogurts for those following a dairy free diet. You won’t find them everywhere, but the availability is on the rise. Soy, Almond, and coconut milk are the most common. These yogurts, like traditional ones, are made by adding bacteria to the “milk” to cause fermentation. Typically, they are fortified with vitamins and minerals, but be careful to read the Nutrition Facts label.
When selecting a plant-based yogurt, look for a calcium content of about 300 mg and about 120 IU of vitamin D. Soy yogurt has a similar flavor and texture to dairy yogurts. Generally, soy has more calories than Greek, coming from the more ”healthy” fats. Almond milk yogurts are like soy with slightly lower calories and calcium.
Of these plant-based yogurts, coconut milk is lowest in calories, carbs, protein, and fat. If you are looking for a protein packed breakfast to help keep you full, a soy yogurt may be the best plant-based option. Coconut milk yogurt is appropriate for a light, low calories snack.
Flavored yogurts and those containing fruits may seem like an easy grab and go nutritious snack, but they can be deceiving. Many are just added sugar. Dietary guidelines recommend that women limit sugar intake to 25 grams per day and men to 38 grams. These yogurts average 13 grams of sugar in just 3.5 ounces of product!
Plain, unsweetened yogurt has a much less sugar content, but you can flavor it with vanilla, cinnamon or fruit. Dairy yogurt has naturally occurring lactose, so you may find a few milligrams of sugar listed on the label.
Yogurt with live cultures
If you are looking for probiotic benefits, make sure the one you choose has live active cultures. The heat treatment yogurts receive for safety kill the bacteria used to ferment the milk. Products need to be reinoculated, and since this cost the producer money, these yogurts may be more expensive.
However, these yogurts may improve digestion, maintain a healthy gut, and quiet the diarrhea that may occur when taking antibiotics.
Select a brand to try for a few weeks and see if eating it makes a difference to you. If not, try a brand with different bacteria. Look for the words “live” or “active” on the front of the container.If you take antibiotics or have GI issues, ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to help you make a choice.
We don’t have space to tell you about other claims you might find like “organic”, “Kosher”, “non GMO”, “no hormones”. If those are important claims to you, read the labels Regardless of your dietary needs, food preferences, environmental concerns and budget, there are plenty of yogurt varieties to choose from so you can find an affordable one that’s right for you.