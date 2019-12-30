Q: How do I make my New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier last? JW, Winterville
A: Good question. Kaitlyn Grange, an ECU senior dietetic student, wanted to provide some suggestions. Here is what she says:
Confetti, champagne, New York City, and midnight kisses are all popular New Year’s Eve traditions. The change of one year into another also signifies an opportunity to change a lifestyle as well. It may be to learn a new hobby, exercise more, budget, start eating healthier, or lose weight. However, as most of us have probably experienced, our new way of life has a tendency to last only a month, a week, and sometimes even a day. There are key factors that play a role in how to maintain a New Year’s Resolution, especially when it comes to eating healthy.
Although Jan. 1 is a popular date to begin a goal, at any given time of the year, an astonishing 15 to 35 percent of Americans are trying to lose weight. They purchase low-calorie and low-fat foods, deny themselves desserts, drink only artificially sweetened beverages, join commercial weight-loss clubs, buy expensive prepared meals, take diet pills, submit to liposuction, over-exercise, and commit to fad diets. Eating healthy is not about what culture tells you what you should consume or what the scale says. Eating healthy is all about providing your body with what it needs.
The first step in creating a New Year’s Resolution to eating healthier is setting a goal for yourself. Individuals with goals typically give more effort and last longer in the face of obstacles than those without goals. The key to lasting success can be outlined as a SMART goal. An effective goal should be Specific, Measurable, Action-Oriented, Realistic and Timely. The goal should specify exactly what you are going to do or accomplish. It should be quantified, or progress should be measured.
The goal should be associated with something you do and incorporates behaviors that you will use to achieve desired outcomes. It should be achievable or within your reach, and lastly, the goal should have a time frame and include both long- and short-term goals. For example, one great short-term goals would be eating one serving of fruit and two servings of vegetables a day, three times a week for three weeks. Another would be having home-cooked dinners four times a week for a month.
What exactly does it mean to eat healthy? Whole grains, fruits and vegetables are probably the food groups that come to mind, with many people thinking eating healthy means never eating what they think of as “bad” foods like cookies, brownies and chips. It is a bit of an oversimplification but generally food is food, and a calorie is a calorie no matter where it comes from. There are foods like broccoli that are considered more nutrient dense, which means they contain vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates, lean protein and healthy fats which are better for the body. On the other hand, foods like brownies are considered more calorie dense, meaning they provide our body with more calories and not as many nutrients.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics tells us that the total diet or overall pattern of food eaten is the most important focus of healthy eating. All foods can fit within this pattern if consumed in moderation with appropriate portion size and combined with physical activity. Choosing a variety of foods has been a cornerstone principle in dietary guidance. There is no “magic pill” or one diet that has all the answers to eating healthy. Reading food labels, portioning foods, physical activity, and not depriving yourself of what you consider guilty pleasures are all key in creating a healthy lifestyle — that will last.
If you are thinking about making a New Year’s Resolution this year to eat healthy, keep in mind the SMART goal. As the time progresses, so can your goals, and challenge yourself to be the best version of you. Happy New Year!