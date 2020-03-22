“By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes.”
One day she was running after her toddler at a picnic.
The next, her legs collapsed under her.
She never ran again.
The fateful virus that brought her down was called poliomyelitis and her symptoms went from mild to paralysis overnight.
She, my mother, was one of a kind, or, statistically, one in 200: only 0.5 percent of those who were infected with polio experienced paralysis. Seventy percent (139 of 200) experienced no symptoms at all, but could pass the illness to others for up to five weeks. Twenty-five percent (50 of 200) had cold symptoms, and 5 percent (10 of 200) had headaches and tingling in their arms and legs but no permanent effects. One in 1000 died.
Viruses exist at the edge of life, where biochemistry meets genetic replication, and they are single-skilled, intent only on reproduction. Yet they can bring a population of bigger, stronger, smarter organisms to its knees.
Polio is such a virus. It has infected people for thousands of years, the source of lameness in chronicles both written and visual. Outbreaks were frequent, but the immune systems of those who had experienced polio, even without symptoms, were primed to defend against new exposures. These armed systems backstopped polio spread in the community: a person who had already been infected developed specific antibodies to prevent polio replication, and without replication the virus could not go on to sicken others, including those without antibodies.
With the advent of sanitation in the 1900s, polio virus became less common, flourishing only in untreated backwaters and primitive sewage disposal systems, and immune systems were no longer stocked with polio antibodies. The number of vulnerable people skyrocketed.
In the summer of 1961, a small epidemic of paralytic polio broke out in Syracuse, N.Y. The cause is unclear: chlorine in water supplies had beaten back most sources of infection. Perhaps a swimming pool had been inadequately treated, and a contagious person swam there, infecting swimmers. Thirty-two people in three counties developed paralysis, suggesting 6,400 more silently carried the virus around without symptoms, passing it on through invisible fingerprints. Polio infections had been trending downward nationwide for 6 years since a vaccine was introduced that triggered antibodies in the recipient, but not everyone was vaccinated, and in addition, some batches of the vaccine malfunctioned.
The pernicious thumbprints of Mom’s one-in-200 transmission sequence are ill-defined. Dad’s family was from the Syracuse area, and we visited late that summer. But no other family members were paralyzed, and Mom’s illness did not manifest until October, a gap two to three times the incubation period.
The picnic marked her last day of walking. At age 29, she was healthy, vibrant, athletic, and a young mother, with no underlying health condition. Typically, once ingested, the virus replicates vigorously in gastrointestinal cells, and moves on. But occasionally it wanders off into the central nervous system, and when replication occurs inside nerve cells, it kills them and paralyzes the patient. There is no rhyme or reason: just viral crime and cellular treason determine who gets paralyzed and who shakes it off.
Today, vaccine is given to babies everywhere to protect from carriers who have traveled to polio habitats and also to protect those — a few per hundred vaccinated — for whom the vaccine doesn’t boot up the desired antibody response, who are protected only by the good health of those around them.
Mom had been vaccinated, but it failed. Was her vaccination from a bad batch? Did she take in a rogue, mutated virus? Was she a non-booter, with an unresponsive antibody physiology?
Despite the aftereffects of these tiny marauders, she was undaunted for the next five decades. Though with one leg flaccid and useless except as a braced pole, and with the other severely compromised, she yet found ways to navigate life, whether in a wheelchair, cruising home corridors like a congenial locomotive, cutting through kid-toys with a droop-foot cowcatcher; or powering through the swerves of snow-driving and mountain-curving in a souped-up Buick with a left-foot accelerator; or hiking the paved trails of national parks, leaning in to her walking-stick crutches and heaving her splinted legs forward.
She never ran again, or rode a bike, or skiied, or roller skated. The wicked thumbprints of fate touched her, disabled her. She had to learn how to dress, how to roll over, how to get from point A to point B all over again, all because of a wayward encounter with a speck of genetic material.