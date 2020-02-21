Editor’s note: Due to the forecast for inclement weather, there may be changes in scheduling for some events. Call for more information.
TODAY
‘Funny Little Thing Called Love’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “Funny Little Thing Called Love” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The comedy, which is rated PG-13, features four tales with unexpected and hilarious twists. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 888-MAC-EVNT.
‘Ghost: The Musical’
ECU’s Loessin Playhouse will present “Ghost: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in McGinnis Theatre. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Adapted from the popular film, “Ghost,” the musical is based on a book by Bruce Joel Rubin with music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard . It tells the story of how a storefront psychic becomes part of a man’s supernatural efforts to protect his girlfriend following his untimely death. Tickets are $17.50 for public, $10 for ECU student/youth. Contact 328-6829 or theatre@ecu.edu for more information.
Chamber Music
A Portrait of Two Artists will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall as part of ECU’s Chamber Music Festival’s Chamber Music Dressed Down. The program will feature Robert McDonald, Ara Gregorian, Daniel Phillips and Xiao-Dong Wang performing Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 57 Johannes Brahms’ Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $10 for ECU students. Call 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
Family Fare
East Carolina University’s Family Fare Series will present “Henry and Ramona” at 7 p.m. today at Wright Auditorium. The play, performed by ECU’s Storybook Theater, is based on a children’s book by Newbery Award-winning author Beverly Cleary. Tickets are $15. Contact 328-4788 or visit ecu.edu/arts.
SATURDAY
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Georgia Southern in a double-header beginning at noon Saturday, with a third game to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Tickets are $7-10 for adults and $4-7 for children. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Dance
USA Dance will host its February dance from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. A swing dance lesson will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, $5 for students.
SUNDAY
Men’s basketball
ECU will play Temple at noon on Sunday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
MONDAY
Chorale, concert choir
East Carolina University’s Chorale and Concert choir will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851.
TUESDAY
Black Composers Concert
The Pitt Community College Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise (PCC’s Gospel Choir), the PCSECHS Choir, D’Vyne Encounter (PCSECHS Gospel Choir) and a mass community choir will also be featured. The orchestra will perform music by Florence Price, William Grant Still, Cab Calloway, and Scott Joplin as well as Beethoven’s “Romance in F” highlighting the achievements of George Bridgetower, a violinist of African descent with whom Beethoven wrote many works. The concert will conclude with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” arranged by Roland Carter and featuring all PCC choirs, the D.H. Conley choir and orchestra, members of the J.H. Rose choir and members from the community. This concert is free, but donations will be accepted. Call 493-7493.
Mardi Gras dinner
Vagabond Missions will host a Mardi Gras dinner from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Spiritual Life Center at St Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St. The event is a benefit for the Greenville teen ministry. Dinner will be catered by Carryout By Chrislyn with wine and Duck-Rabbit craft beer served. Tickets can be purchased online at vm.ticketspice.com/mardi-gras or at the church office. Contact Elaine Hughes at elainehere@suddenlink.net or visit vagabondmissions.com.
ECU bands
East Carolina University School of Music will present the university’s symphonic and concert bands in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Wright Auditorium. Free Call 328-6851.
THURSDAY
Drummers of Japan
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium as part of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. The ensemble, which is on a 40-city tour of North America, brings together traditional Taiko drumming with modern athleticism. Tickets are $36. Visit www.ecu.edu/srapas or call 737-5444.
Guitar trio
East Carolina University School of Music will host The Great Necks Guitar Trio in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature artists Scott Borg, Adam Levin and Matthew Rohde. Free. Call 328-6851.
Art reception
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for an art show featuring the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday. Awards will be presented to students, who will have a chance to advance to regional competition. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
UPCOMING
Chamber singers
The ECU Chamber Singers will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Free, but donations accepted. Call 328-6851.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Indiana at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Men’s basketball
ECU will play UConn at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 6 p.m. on Feb. 29 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Chili Cook-off
Farmville Troop 25 Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Feast of the East 2020 Chili Cook-off from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 29 at the National Guard Armory, 4370 W Horne Ave., Farmville. Tickets are $8 per person and include chili, cobbler, and beverage. To-go chili is available for purchase separately. All chili is prepared on-site on the day of the competition. To enter, contact Melissa Fields at 375-0415. For more information, call 714-0838.
All About Geocaching
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host All About Geocaching from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 29 for ages 7 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for city residents and $8 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Dinner of Hope
The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will host the fifth annual Dinner of Hope from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 29 at 400 Saint Andrews. Guest speakers for this year’s event will include Mayor P.J. Connelly and Jason Jackson, program coordinator for the Pitt County Detention Center. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and a silent auction. Visit eventbrite.com.