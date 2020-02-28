TODAY
Pickin’ on Pitt Street
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will present the Rusty Bucket Boys at 8 p.m. today for Pickin’ on Pitt Street, a monthly bluegrass, folk and roots music performance. Tickets are $10, $8 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
Chamber singers
The ECU Chamber Singers will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., Free, but donations accepted. Call 328-6851.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Indiana at 4:30 p.m. today at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Faculty performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. today in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature faculty artists Gabriel DiMartino, trumpet, Jarrod Williams, tuba, and Catherine H. Garner, piano. Call 328-6851.
SATURDAY
Cultural Arts Day
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Cultural Arts Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. The event is designed to include art, music an activities for all ability levels. Call 329-4546 or email scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov.
Men’s basketball
ECU will play UConn at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $10-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Tickets are $4-$15. Visit www.ecupirates.com.
Women’s basketball
ECU will play Tulane at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $5-$12. Visit www.ecupirates.com for tickets.
Chili Cook-off
Farmville Troop 25 Boy Scouts of America will host its annual Feast of the East 2020 Chili Cook-off from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, 4370 W Horne Ave., Farmville. Tickets are $8 per person and include chili, cobbler and a beverage. To-go chili is available for purchase separately. All chili is prepared on-site on the day of the competition. For more information, call 714-0838.
‘The Dinner Party’
The Arts of the Pamlico’s Community Theatre Troupe, AOP Players, will Neil Simon’s “The Dinner Party” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St. The play tells the story of six strangers who do not know why they have been invited to dine in a fancy Parisian restaurant. Tickets are $12 ($10 if paid in cash). $12/$10 cash. Call 946-2504.
Sketch comedy
Whirligig Stage, 628 S. Pitt St., will present Seriously Clowning, a sketch comedy show feature Matt White, at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Due to adult themes, the show is open to ages 16 and older. Tickets are $12, $10 for members. Visit whirligigstage.com.
All About Geocaching
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host All About Geocaching from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday for ages 7 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for city residents and $8 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Dinner of Hope
The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will host the fifth annual Dinner of Hope from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday at 400 Saint Andrews. Guest speakers for this year’s event will include Mayor P.J. Connelly and Jason Jackson, program coordinator for the Pitt County Detention Center. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and a silent auction. Visit eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
ECU baseball
The Pirates will play High Point at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Tickets are $4-$15. Visit www.ecupirates.com.
MONDAY
Youth orchestra
Members of the Eastern Youth Orchestras will perform their annual spring concert at 7 p.m. on Monday at ECU’s A.J. Fletcher Music Hall. Free. Visit easternyouthorchestras.org.
Fashion show
The AIMO Fashion Show, “Blooming into Spring” will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday in the ballroom of the the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students. Call 328-6829.
WEDNESDAY
Fletcher series
The ECU School of Music will present Jonathan Fischer, principal oboist for the Houston Symphony, in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. This event is part of the Fletcher Recital Series. Tickets are $20. Visit go.ecu.edu/Fletcher-Series or call 737-5444.
THURSDAY
Spring exhibition
ECU’s Gray Gallery and the Burroughs Wellcome Senior Gallery will host the MFA Thesis Exhibition from March 5-27. Hosted by the School of Art and Design, the exhibition will include art by the school’s graduating master of fine arts students. A closing reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on March 27. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
UPCOMING
Sculpture exhibit
Emerge Gallery, 404 Evans St., will host Downeast, a national juried sculpture exhibition, from March 7 through March 26 in the Don Edwards Gallery. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on March 7 for the show and the Dee Dee Oliver Exhibition (Harvey Wooten Gallery) as part of the First Friday Art Walk. The Downeast outdoor exhibit will begin Friday and continue until March 2021. Visit emergegallery.com.
Symphony and NewMusic
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform Cory Brodack’s “Nodus Tollens,” the winning composition of the North Carolina NewMusic Initiative’s 15th annual Orchestral Composition Competition, at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in Wright Auditorium. The event also will include a performance of Travis Alford’s “is the end is the beginning is,” and Keiko Sekino’s performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 Free. Call 328-6851.