TODAY
Harbor lights
The annual Harbor Walk of Lights continues from 6-8:30 p.m. today through Dec. 28 along Stewart Parkway in Washington, N.C. Boats on Washington’s Waterfront will be lit up to celebrate the holidays. Through Sunday, visitors may vote for their favorites on whda.org or with a paper ballot found at Maritime Quarter. Call 947-1487.
Wonderland of Lights
Hoggard’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights, 101 Dalton Drive, Windsor, will be open from 5-10 p.m. today-Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday. Started in 1995 in honor of Therman Hoggard’s daughter, Carolyn, the display has grown to feature 500,000 Christmas lights, handmade silhouettes, figurines and inflatable displays. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit www.facebook.com/hoggardchristmaswonderlandoflights.
SATURDAY
ECU basketball
ECU will play Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $8-$20. Visit www.ecupirates.com.
Comedy show
Arts of the Pamlico will host the comedy show “Christmas Eve, Eve, Eve” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Turnage Theater, 150 Main St., Washington, N.C. Tickets are $5-$7 (cash discount).Visit artsofthepamlico.com.
Paint in the Park
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host Paint in the Park at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. A ranger will bring painting supplies down to the Pamlico River swim beach tables for participants to use to create nature-based artwork. Paper, acrylic paint and brushes will be supplied, but participants may bring supplies as well. Call 923-2191 to register or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
TUESDAY
New Year’s Eve
New Year’s The City of Greenville and the Greenville Jaycees will host the city’s first New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Proceeds will benefit Third Street Education Center. Visit nye.greenvillenc.gov for details.
New Year’s Eve Ball
Carolina Midnight’s New Year’s Eve Ball will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event, which has a roaring ‘20s theme, will feature the ENC Jazz Ensemble from 8-10 p.m., followed by the Main Event Band. Tickets are $20 in advance. Visit carolinamidnightbowl.com.
WEDNESDAY
First day hikes
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a first day hike at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Start the year off on the right foot on a hike with Nature Center Staff through the park. Free. Call 329-4560.
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host a first day hike at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1. Start off the new year with a hike along the Pamlico River while looking for waterfowl and other wildlife along the way. Dress for the weather and meet in the last parking lot on the main road. Call 923-2191 or visit www.ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php.
UPCOMING
Artwalk
A First Friday Artwalk will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the Uptown District. Several galleries will host opening receptions. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
ECU basketball
ECU will play USF at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Visit www.ecupirates.com.
ECU basketball
ECU’s women’s team will play SMU at 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. Tickets are $7-$12 for adults and $5 for children Visit www.ecupirates.com.
Winter Workshop
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival Winter Workshop will host concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Jan 10-11 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at A.J. Fletcher Music Hall on ECU’s campus. Performers include faculty artists Robert McDonald, Keiko Sekino, Kwan Yi, Miriam Fried, Ara Gregorian, Ida Kavafian, Paul Biss, Steven Tenenbom, Colin Carr, Emanuel Gruber and Michael Kannen Concerts are $20 per concert or $50 for the series. Visit ecu.edu/arts.
Music series
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host Christie Dashiell, CV, Allyn Johnson, and Jeff Bair as part of the African American Music Series on Jan. 10. Free performances begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Visit emergegallery.com or call 551-6947.
Concert, comedy show
The Living My Best Life Concert and Comedy Tour will make a stop at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The show will feature Lil Duval, Jayski, Sista Bigbone, Joe Torry and host Laughin Lenny. Tickets are $40, $50 for VIP. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 452-0119 or 907-1939.
