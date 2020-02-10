A team from Hope Middle School won the Eastern Regional MATHCOUNTS competition on Saturday. Hope’s team will advance to the state competition to be held in March.
The top individual from the team was Jiah Lee, who placed first overall in individual scoring. Members of the winning team also include Nicholas Ahn, Jiwoo Lee and Samuel Jiang.
Hope had four out of the top seven individual scores. The team was coached by Melisa Beddard and Lidelle Corey.
E.B. Aycock Middle School, coached by Doris Fletcher and Belinda Nolen, placed second and will also advance to the state competition. Team members include Tyler Harrison, Jack Porter-Acee, Anthony Violante and George Hou, the second highest scoring individual at the competition.
Broad Creek Middle School of Newport placed third. Rounding out the top five schools were C.M. Eppes Middle School and Arendell Parrott Academy.
The Eastern Regional competition is one of the largest in the state with 18 registered teams and 131 registered competitors. It is sponsored by Eastern Chapter of the Professional Engineers of North Carolina.
Celebrating its 37th anniversary, MATHCOUNTS is a national math coaching and competition program designed to improve math skills among U.S. students. More than seven million students across the U.S. have participated in the MATHCOUNTS program.
