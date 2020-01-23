“Horticultural Zombies” may sound like a video game or an episode of “The Walking Dead,” but it is actually an assault on myths that keep gardeners enslaved to practices that don’t work.
It is also the title of Saturday’s lecture to benefit the Pitt County Arboretum. Certified arborist Linda Chalker-Scott, an associate professor of horticulture and landscape architecture at Washington State University, will be the featured speaker at the 10th annual winter seminar, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the county’s Agricultural Center Auditorium.
In the presentation, subtitled “How to Recognize and Dispatch,” Chalker-Scott will seek to uproot popular gardening ideas that are not validated by scientific research.
“Dr. Chalker-Scott’s sort of specialty, I guess you could say, is in dispelling horticultural myths,” said Hannah Smith, horticulture Extension agent for Pitt County. “That’s sort of her niche within the horticulture world. She’s very well known for sort of myth busting.
“She has just a wealth of knowledge of what is actually research-based and proven to work and be beneficial to your garden and what is a myth, a zombie, doesn’t really exist.”
Chalker-Smith, who has a Ph.D in horticulture, is the author of “How Plants Work” and “The Informed Gardener” series. The Informed Gardener also is the title of a series of audio podcasts she recorded to educate urban gardeners on a variety of topics, including addressing gardening misconceptions.
These include such practices as “companion” planting, which Smith said is based on the mistaken notion that planting certain fruits and vegetables alongside each other will help them grow better or make them less susceptible to insects and disease. Other “fake news” stories Smith sees in the gardening world encourage the use of bone meal or compost “tea,” liquid solution made from compost, as fertilizer.
Smith said such ideas, widely circulated on the internet, gain acceptance because they appear to offer a quick fix or a guarantee.
“Unfortunately, there really is no such thing with plants; they’re living organisms,” she said. “A lot of times the research-based information doesn’t give that guarantee that some of these other trendy solutions will give.
“Sometimes people just don’t like to hear that,” Smith said. “Those quick fixes and guarantees can be really attractive. That’s one of the reasons that we’re really excited to host her through Extension Master Gardener volunteers; we’re all about research-based information.”
Chalker-Smith is the former Master Gardener program curriculum director at Washington State, where the nation’s first Master Gardener program was founded in 1973.
Pitt County Master Gardeners, established more than two decades ago, is a program that uses volunteers to provide horticulture-related information to the public. Participants are required to complete at least 40 hours of training on topics including lawns, flowers, trees and shrubs; insect, disease and weed management; soils and plant nutrition; vegetable gardening and water conservation.
They then serve as horticultural consultants with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, staffing a help desk and answering calls about gardening, pests, diseases and plant identification.