Every day, on the way to work I travel across the river past the airport and an old Huddle House location that has been converted into a Mexican restaurant. Not just any Mexican restaurant, but Anita’s Authentic Mexican Street Food located at 1915 North Memorial Drive, in Greenville. If you aren’t looking close enough, you may just miss this true one-of-a-kind eatery that has people traveling miles for a taste of their tacos and authentic culinary fare.
Owner Edwin Carbajal and family have been serving up Mexican street food for nine years when the started with a small hitch trailer. Their goal was to serve authentic dishes from their home country imparting their traditional vibrant and colorful flavors and cooking methods and offer up a street fare in every bite. They specialize in burritos, nachos, sope, quesadillas, Mexican style sandwiches called tortas, salads and gorditas, which are handmade pan-fried corn pockets stuffed with meats. They even have Mexican infused waters called Aguas Frescas from fresh Pineapple to melon flavors to name a few. From the fresh ingredients to the food to the drinks, Anita’s is the real deal.
It all starts with family recipes passed down for generations. Anita passed her knowledge and recipes down to Edwin, whose favorite part is the reaction people have when they take their first bite. “We never serve food that we wouldn’t eat ourselves. In that first bite, you can taste hard work and devotion. I love watching people fall in love with our food,” Carbajal said.
Their most popular items are street tacos. Start with handmade corn tortillas topped with their slow-simmered meats from chicken, beef, boneless pork to steak or even cactus. Then you only add three toppings, chopped red onions, a sprinkling of fresh chopped Cilantro, and a few slices of lime. Authentic street tacos should only be big enough to be eaten in a few bites. Squeeze on a little fresh lime, prepare to get your hands dirty, and dig in.
I had never eaten an Anita’s street taco before so I was so excited to take my first bite. Fork tender, savory meat is paired with a sweet kick from the red onions and a herbaceous mellow from the cilantro mingled with the buttery back-notes of corn tortillas to bring the flavors home. You can order as many street tacos as you want with your choice of meat. It’s served with three dipping sauces, the hot made with enough dry chili peppers to heat the tongue for days, the mild with slightly spicy jalapeños, and the sweet sauce made with smokey warm chipotle and pineapple. Edwin reminds patrons that the sauces are not meant to cover up the beautiful meats “but elevate each of the flavors.”
I also sampled the al pastor con piña street taco filled with marinated pork loin with grilled pineapple on top. The pork was a beautiful reddish hue and was soft and sweet. I also sampled the vegetarian cactus tacos called Nopalitos. This taco is made with chopped fresh cactus that has been marinated and cooked to soft texture with flavor that is a cross between a bell pepper and okra. Edwin says cactus is easy to prepare and is a great meat-free alternative. It was unique and quite delicious. I have added cactus to my new favorite-food list.
Next I tried a few of their birria dishes. This special meat is only served on Saturday and Sunday and takes four days to make. They start by chopping up over 80 pounds of beef chuck roast which is allowed to air dry for 24 hours. Next, they create a secret recipe sauce to marinate the meat for another 24 hours. They won’t tell you what’s in the addictive red sauce, but I can tell you it has cilantro, onions, garlic and two types of peppers. After the meat marinates, it’s slow roasted for 16-18 hours. It comes out buttery with crispy edges and hues of deep brown and red. The sauce has mellow heat and sweet notes and I truly understand why people wait in line for this unique dish. Edwin calls it a “monumental blowout in Greenville that has cars lining the side street just to get their share. We often sell out within hours, it’s that good.”
I sampled three of the birria dishes from their tacos, cheese quesadilla with loads of cheese wrapped in their larger flour tortillas and grilled to gooey perfection, then the gorditas which are handmade pan-fried corn pockets stuffed with birria. These combinations come in orders of three and all are served with a large serving of the consume sauce, which is the meat marinade that has been simmered down. It’s so luscious, you can eat it like a soup, or in my case I took it home and plan to pour it over some white rice for a Mexican side dish.
Anita’s Authentic Mexican Street Food did not disappoint. It offered true Mexican food that brings family heritage front and center. Take a trip over the river so you won’t miss out on a whole new world of flavor. They are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. For more information, call 252-375-7925.