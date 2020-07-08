Summer is the perfect time to break out of your shell (pun intended) and enjoy seafood boils on the back deck with family, friends and a cold drink. Just line a big table with newspaper and “toss” all the boiled goodness in the center spilling crab legs, corn, sausage, shrimp and potatoes. Just grab a pair of crackers and get ready to get your hands dirty.
If you don’t have time to do this yourself, then head over to Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar at 500 S.W. Greenville Blvd. They offer Cajun inspired seafood from steamed oysters, calamari, shrimp, fresh fish to full on seafood boils. The restaurant has been open since November 2019 and has garnered a healthy following of foodies eager for the ocean’s bounty.
The food has deep roots in the Gulf Coast offering a diverse menu with appetizers, soups like clam chowder and lobster bisque, and shrimp or crab-meat salads. Traditional options include fried oysters, shrimp, flounder, catfish or chicken wing baskets as well as po’ boys and sliders. But the heart of Hook & Reel is their seafood boils. Each is tailored to your liking. The restaurant describes their boil as “the ‘reel’ deal — the full backyard boil experience and flavor, with a twist.”
I started my shore to door tasting with a summer cocktail while my boil was being prepared. I tried the mango Mai Tai made with regular silver rum, coconut rum, mango and pineapple juice served over ice garnished with a cherry, slice of orange and mini umbrella. It has been my experience that any drink that’s served with a tiny umbrella will most definitely be a summer party in a glass and this one did not disappoint. They also have beers on tap, cocktails, and other beverages to start your meal with toes in the sand and drink in hand.
Now let’s talk seafood because that’s why we’re here. I tried the coconut shrimp appetizer featuring eight coconut battered shrimp fried and served with a side of remoulade sauce. These little gems were crispy and tasted like a tropical beach song with sweet steel drum beats. The sauce was savory with a kick and complimented the sweet shrimp.
Now let’s go fishing and try another saltwater entree with the fried flounder basket. Three ample sized flounder fillets are battered and fried to a light golden brown served alongside french fries dusted with Cajun seasoning. I loved the flounder for its mild white and meaty texture and clean taste.
My seafood boil has been simmering away for the last few minutes and is finally ready to be devoured. The ordering process for this dish has four easy steps. First, you pick your seafood options from snow crab or Dungeness crab, clams, crawfish, black or New Zealand mussels, scallops, shrimp (head on or off), calamari, blue crab (seasonal), lobster tail, whole lobster, or king crab. Step two is to select your seasoning from plain, dry, original Cajun, garlic or seasoned butter, lemon pepper, or the Hook & Reel special blend. Step three is to pick your heat level, and the last step is to add on extras from sausage to hard boiled eggs. All boils come with one corn and two potatoes. I tried the welcome back boil for $29.99. It comes with two snow crab leg clusters, a half pound of tail-on shrimp, a half pound of black mussels, two potatoes, one mini corn, two hard boiled eggs, and broccoli boiled in a house-made Hook & Reel broth.
The boil was wrapped in a large, clear bag billowing with steam. Grab a pair of gloves and signature plastic bib, open the bag and you’re immediately transported to the Gulf coast. The smells were off the “Hook & Reel.” I put the bib on but no gloves because these meals are better eaten with bare hands. I pulled back the wrap and got down and dirty with my seafood.
It was a Cajun party and I could taste the wildness of the sea in every luscious bite from the delicate crab, peel and eat succulent shrimp, to the clean, briny mussels which once scooped out, the shell makes for the perfect spoon to dip into and slurp the warm broth that had hints of Cajun spice mixed with creamy butter. Sink your teeth into summer with any one of their menu items.
Hook & Reel is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, call 252-364-2368, or check out their website www.hookreel.com.